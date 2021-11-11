Xi Jinping: 5 events that shaped the powerful Chinese leader’s worldview

2 hours

Image source, Getty Images

This week is held in Beijing the sixth plenary session of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China, which should pave the way for a third term for Xi Jinping. How does the president see Xi Jinping to his country on the world stage? Maybe the past can provide clues, says Rana Mitter, professor of history at the University of Oxford and expert on Chinese issues.*

China is a world power, hardly imaginable a few decades ago.

Their power sometimes comes from cooperation with the rest of the world, as with the signing of the Paris climate agreement.

Or sometimes it means competing with it, like the New Silk Road initiative, a network of construction projects in more than 60 countries It has brought investments to many countries that do not get loans from Western powers.

However, there is also a very confrontational tone in much of China’s global rhetoric.

Beijing condemns the United States for having tried to “contain” China through the new Aukus (Australia-United Kingdom-United States) pact for the manufacture of submarines. Or he warns the UK that there will be “consequences” for granting British residency to Hong Kongers who oppose his decrees.

And more recently he told Taiwn that he should to prepare join mainland China.

President Xi Jinping has put China on the world stage with far more force than any of his predecessors since Mao Tsetung, China’s supreme leader during the Cold War.

However, other elements of his rhetoric draw from much older sources, rethinking his own history, both ancient and more recent.

Here are five of those recurring themes.

1. Confucian ideas

For more than 2000 years, the norms of Confucian thought they shaped Chinese society.

Confucius (551-479 BC) built an ethical system that combined hierarchy – where people know their place in society – and benevolence – the idea that those in higher positions take care of their lower ones. .

Very adapted over time, this system of thought supported the dynasties of China. until the revolution of 1911, when the overthrow of the last emperor sparked a backlash against Confucius and his legacy from radicals, including the newly formed Communist Party.

Image source, Getty Images Legend, The philosopher Confucius lived between 551 and 479 BC. vs.

One of these Communists, Mao Tsetung, was deeply hostile to traditional Chinese philosophy during his years in power (1949-1976).

But by the 1980s, Confucius’ ideas were back in Chinese society, hailed by the Communist Party as lessons from someone brilliant educating contemporary China.

Today China celebrates “armona” (hexie) as a “socialist value”, although it has a very Confucian air.

And a hot topic in Chinese international relations is how the term “benevolence” (ren) it can shape Beijing’s relations with the outside world.

Professor Yan Xuetong of Tsinghua University wrote about how China should seek “benevolent authority” rather than “dominance,” contrary to what he sees as the wicked role of the United States.

Even Xi Jinping’s idea of ​​a “world community with a common destiny” has a traditional philosophical flavor. The president was where Confucius was born, Qufu, and quoted his words in public.

2. The century of humiliations

The historical confrontations of the 19th and 20th centuries still deeply shape Chinese thought on the world.

The Opium Wars of the mid-19th century saw the Western traders use force to slam China’s doors.

Much of the period between the 1840s and 1940s is considered a “century of humiliation,” a shameful period that showed China’s weakness in the face of European and Japanese aggression.

Meanwhile, China had to cede Hong Kong to the United Kingdom, a territory in the northeastern region of Manchuria to the Japanese, and a whole range of legal and commercial privileges to a number of Western countries.

In the postwar era, it was the Soviet Union that attempted to gain influence over China’s borders, including Manchuria and Xinjiang.

This experience created a deep mistrust of the intentions of the outside world. Even gestures such as China’s accession to the World Trade Organization in 2001 were supported by a cultural memory of “unfair treaties” when China’s trade was controlled by foreigners, a situation the Communist Party of today has vowed never to give up again.

In March of this year, a China-US negotiation in Anchorage, Alaska saw the Chinese accuse their hosts of “condescension and hypocrisy.”

Xi’s China does not tolerate the idea that foreigners can despise their country with impunity.

3. Forgotten ally

However, even terrible events can generate more positive messages.

One of those messages comes from China’s involvement in WWII, when it fought against Japan after the 1937 invasion. And before the western allies join the war asitica and Pearl Harbor in 1941.

During those years, China lost more than 10 million people and detained more than half a million Japanese soldiers in mainland China, a feat widely commemorated in history books, in movies and on television.

Today, China presents itself as part of the “anti-fascist alliance” composed of the United States, United Kingdom and the Soviet Union, filling itself with morals by reminding the world of its place among the victors against the Axis powers.

Image source, Getty Images Legend, The anniversary of the victory against Japan is a big commemoration in Beijing.

China is also building on its historic role as third world leader in the Mao era (for example, at the Bandung Conference in 1955 and in projects such as the construction of the TanZam Railway in East Africa in the 1970s) to refine his credentials as a leader in the non-western world.

Modern history remains a key part of how the Chinese Communist Party views its own legitimacy.

However, elements of this story, especially the terrible famine caused by the disastrous economic policies of the Great Leap Forward from 1958 to 1962, they are barely mentioned in China today.

And some modern wars can be used for more controversial purposes.

In the last year of rocky relations between the United States and China, new films commemorate the Korean War of 1950-1953, a conflict that the Chinese remember by a different name: “The War of Resistance to China. ‘America”.

4. Marxism

The historical trajectory of Marxism-Leninism is also deeply rooted in Chinese political thought and was very actively revived under Xi Jinping.

Throughout the 20th century, Mao Tsetung and other prominent Communist political leaders participated in theoretical debates on Marxism, theor which brought immense consequences.

For example, the notion of “class struggle” resulted in the deaths of a million landowners in the early years of Mao’s reign.

Image source, Getty Images Legend, Mao Tsetung is a central figure in the current ideology of the Chinese government.

Although “class” has fallen out of favor as a means of defining society, China’s political language today is still shaped by ideas such as “struggle”, “antagonism” and conceptions of “socialism” as opposed to to “capitalism”.

Major publications, such as the Communist Party’s theoretical body Qiushi, regularly discuss the “Contradictions” of Chinese society in terms largely based on Marxist theory.

Xi’s China defines the competition between the United States and China as a struggle that can be understood in terms of Marxist antagonism.

The same is true of the economic forces of society and their interaction: the difficulties in making the economy grow and in maintaining this truly “green” growth are interpreted in terms of contradiction.

In classical Marxism, an expected result, or a synthesis, is achieved, but not before having passed through often painful and prolonged “antagonisms”.

5. The story with Taiwn

Beijing maintains that the unwavering fate of the island of Taiwan will be its unification with mainland China.

However, the history of Taiwan in the last century shows that the question of their status comes and goes in Chinese politics.

In 1895, after a disastrous war with Japan, China was forced to surrender to Taiwan, which then became a Japanese colony for the next half century.

It was then briefly unified with the continent by the Nationalists from 1945 to 1949.

During the reign of Mao, China lost the opportunity to unify the island; The United States would likely have let Mao take it over, but Beijing joined the North Koreans in invading South Korea in 1950, triggering the Korean War and suddenly making Taiwan a key ally in the Cold War.

Mao launched attacks off the coast of Taiwan in 1958, but then put aside the idea of ​​reclaiming the territory for the next 20 years.

After relations between the United States and China were reestablished in 1979, there was an agreement that all parties recognized that there was only one China, but they never got down to business. agreement on whether the Beijing regime or the Taipi regime was really the legitimate republic.

Forty years later, Xi Jinping insists unification must happen soon, as aggressive rhetoric and the plight of Hong Kong have led the Taiwanese people, now citizens of a liberal democracy, to become more and more hostile to a relationship closer to mainland China.

*Professor Rana Mitter teaches at the University of Oxford, where he specializes in the history and politics of modern China.