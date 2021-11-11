Prime Minister Modi said there was no need to be concerned about bitcoin allegations, Karnataka CM Bommai says after meeting





Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai met with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP National President JP Nadda in Delhi on Thursday and discussed various issues relating to the state. As the opposition Congress alleges the involvement of BJP leaders in a bitcoin scam in Karnataka, Bommai said the issue was not discussed during the meeting with Modi.

Nothing about the alleged bitcoin scam was discussed. When I tried to tell him about the problem, he simply said there was no need to be concerned about such allegations, Bommai said. Chief Minister of Karnataka @BSBommai called the prime minister arenarendramodi Thursday and discussed issues regarding projects in the state. @IndianExpress pic.twitter.com/y6DRsFYk3B Darshan Devaiah BP (@DarshanDevaiahB) November 11, 2021 Prime Minister Modi, Bommai said, accepted an invitation to come to Bengaluru in December to inaugurate various projects in the city and participate in a few events. I invited the Prime Minister to lay the foundation stone for the Bengaluru Suburban Railway Project and attend an event at Dr BR Ambedkar School of Economics as well as the inauguration of various projects related to Bengaluru. He also appreciated my work as chief minister over the past 100 days, Bommai said. Asked about the meeting with Nadda and Home Secretary Amit Shah, Bommai said that on Wednesday evening he met them and discussed development issues and state policy. At present, they are busy with election-related work in Uttar Pradesh. But both advised me to work hard to win the maximum number of seats in the next legislative council polls, he said. Nadda assured that he would come to Karnataka soon and hold meetings with state leaders to strengthen the party in the state, Bommai said. There have been reports of politicians’ alleged involvement in a cryptocurrency scam after police seized bitcoin worth Rs 9 crore from a Bengaluru-based hacker Srikrishna Ramesh aka Sriki , who is accused of hacking into government portals, using the darknet to procure drugs and using cryptocurrency to pay online while buying drugs. In the past few days, bitcoin cases have once again made headlines after Congress said the police were lenient with Srikrishna and his associates. The opposition party alleged that some state BJP leaders took advantage of hackers’ access to cryptocurrency.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://indianexpress.com/article/cities/bangalore/basavaraj-bommai-pm-modi-meeting-bitcoin-scam-7618129/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos