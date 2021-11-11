Bulldozing Brexit: Male imagery dominated Boris Johnson and Jeremy Corbyn’s general election campaigns in 2019

What was the role of male imagery in the 2019 UK election campaign? In his analysis of the visuals used in the tweets,Jessica smith notes that Boris Johnson and Jeremy Corbyn used predominantly male visuals in their tweets. For Johnson, these focused on male locations and associations with male figures, while for Corbyn, they focused on displaying male character traits such as agency.

A memorable image of the 2019 UK general election was of Boris Johnson smashing a wall on a JCB excavator sporting his Get Brexit Done campaign slogan. The image resonated with the Bolshevik masculinity associated by some with Johnson and actively contrasted with opposing party leader Jeremy Corbyn, known to be a grandfather figure who makes jam with fruits from his estate.

These images made me wonder what role masculinity plays in these leadership campaigns. Masculinity is often under-examined in current work, with more emphasis on how women can act like men to respect sexist stereotypes of good political leadership and men generally treated as standards comparators. Yet men play the gender card as well, and a review of the images Boris Johnson and Jeremy Corbyn used on their Twitter accounts during the 2019 campaign demonstrates this.

In a recent article, which is part of JEPOP special issue on gender in the UK elections, an analysis was undertaken of the images (or video) tweeted by Johnson and Corbyn during the official campaign period (14 November to 12 / December 2019). Images were classified as male or female based on a precedent to study visual images in US Senate campaign ads. The categories are shown in Table 1.

Dominance of masculinity

Figure 1 shows the proportion of tweets that had no gendered imagery, no male or female imagery, or a mix of both (only tweets that included an image or video were included).

Masculinity dominated in the images used by the leaders. A total of 81% of tweets included some form of gendered imagery, with 71.5% of tweets including male images and male visuals being only the most common, at similar levels for Johnson and Corbyn (appearance excluded from this analysis because coding any appearance as masculine or feminine could mask variations in gendered imagery). Female images were present in tweets but at lower levels than male images, and most often appeared in combination with male images. Against the ‘new mantrending in recent political representations of masculinity, few of these female visuals included either head of household. This is shown in Figure 2 which measures the prevalence of different types of male and female imagery. A measure of the range of images shown in each tweet was also created and showed Johnson displayed a significantly higher range of male images per tweet than Corbyn (see article for details).

Types of masculinity

For Johnson, the high level and range of male imagery was determined by the characteristics of male places and male figures. At least one of these characteristics appeared in 31% of his campaign tweets, and these characteristics appeared much more often for Johnson than for Corbyn. Johnson used male locations and figures to display traditional ideas of masculinity related to strength and tenacity. A common image was of Johnson visiting construction sites, factories and warehouses, associating him with the traditionally labor-intensive, manual and masculine spheres of work, as well as physical strength and tenacity. Still images, such as those in Figure 3, of Johnson on these visits in his high-visibility work gear were an explicit demonstration of masculinity. Johnson’s campaign aligned him with ideas of what I call hypermasculinity, an exaggerated form of traditional masculinity. Given Johnson’s elite background, these images can be seen as more deliberate exaggeration and manipulation on his part. At times it was an over the top and aggressive display, encapsulated by that iconic image of Johnson driving his shovel through the wall.

Jeremy Corbyns’ campaign was also dominated by masculinity, with no more use of femininity than Johnsons. This was most often seen in clear agency postings with images of him addressing large crowds, such as Figure 4. Agency postings appeared in 64% of Corbyns’ tweets, versus just under a quarter for Johnson, and that difference was significant. While still a clear display of what is stereotypically masculine, he was less based on strength and tenacity than Johnson. Corbyn also had more female supporters present in his visuals and interacted with supporters much more often. It is difficult to separate the context of these elections to small N. Jeremy Corbyn is known for such large rallies, “Corbynmania” in 2015 won Corbyn – a relatively unknown member of the public backbench – the leadership of the Labor Party in 2015. However, Corbyn is also known to promote more “benevolent” and “benevolent” politics and yet, overall, male imagery still dominated his campaign.

Although they are increasingly aware that men ‘play the gender card’, too often political scientists treat masculinity or male candidates as the standard of comparison when examining the role of gender in campaigns. An analysis of visual images tweeted by the two male leaders in the 2019 general election clearly showed that the men were running as men. Male imagery dominated the two leaders’ campaign and the two most frequently tweeted images, including only male visuals. The lack of female imagery, especially any family using leaders, runs counter to recent tendencies in the UK, from the political leader of the “new man”, a more feminized masculinity often seen through practical fatherhood. It remains to be seen whether this lack of a servant marks a departure from the more feminized ‘new man’ model of leadership, but it does suggest that traditional masculinity may still work well for men in politics despite previous departures from that model. There is still work to be done to theorize and fully test the types of masculinity used in campaigns, their effects on different audiences, and the role of partisanship. But this first study suggests that masculinity remains dominant.

About the Author

Jessica C. smithis Senior Lecturer in Politics at the University of Southampton.