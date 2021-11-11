Chinese Xi Jinping seeks “historic resolution” to consolidate rule at party plenary

Chinese President Xi Jinping wants to dominate the future of his country. To do so, he is set to give his past a whole new twist, placing him alongside such leaders as Mao Zedong and Deng Xiaoping.

This is the opinion of many experts observing a key meeting of the Chinese Communist Party that was due to end on Thursday.

The sixth plenum of the party’s Central Committee, a predominantly male group of more than 300 senior leaders, is the last major meeting before a party convention next year where Xi, 68, is expected to secure an unprecedented third term.

The crux of the four-day plenum will be whether Xi will pass what is called a landmark resolution, which would allow him to present his own version of Chinese history only the third time a party leader has had it. made.

Xi’s political philosophy, called Xi Jinping Thought, is already embedded in Chinese society, added to textbooks from elementary school to middle school. A landmark resolution would further consolidate his personal leadership as a defining feature of Chinese politics for years and perhaps decades to come.

The resolution will be Xis’ attempt to further consolidate his power and define his historic legacy in the history of the party, said Jinghan Zeng, professor of China and international studies at Lancaster University in Britain.

In the weeks leading up to the plenum, state media praise for Xi was even more enthusiastic than usual. A commentary by Peoples Daily, the party’s flagship newspaper, called leadership the most critical condition in the face of major historical moments and tests. Safeguarding Xis’ central position and the party’s overall authority, he said, were the fundamental guarantees for further victories in China’s modernization campaign.

Mao Zedong inspects the “Cultural Revolution” army in Tiananmen Square in Beijing on August 18, 1966. Hulton Deutsch / Corbis via Getty Images

Mao and Deng both used their historic resolutions to criticize what had happened before: Mao, in 1945, asserting his dominance as ruler at the birth of Communist China, and Deng, in 1981, carefully criticizing the mistakes. of Maos and paving the way for further economic liberalization. . But Xis’ resolution is expected to be more in praise of what Chinese state media called the major achievements and historical experiences of party rule 100 years and by extension the last decade with him in charge.

This includes the Mao era, which Xi has already defended despite the millions who starved to death in the Great Leap Forward, Maos’ disastrous attempt in the late 1950s and early 1960s to rapidly industrialize. Chinese society, and the brutal purges of 1966-1976 Cultural Revolution.

Chinese peasants on a communal farm in the 1950s. Universal Images Group via Getty Images

Along with Mao and Deng, Xi has already positioned himself among the most powerful leaders in post-revolutionary Chinese history. The removal of the two-term limit for presidents in 2018 effectively allowed him to stay in office indefinitely.

Whether this actually happens will be decided next year at the party congress, a biannual event in which top Chinese leaders are appointed. Between these gatherings, the party organizes seven plenums, or plenary sessions, each with its own theme.

Xi Jinping led events marking the 110th anniversary of the 1911 revolution in Beijing earlier this year. Xinhua News Agency / Xinhua News Agency via Getty Ima

In theory, these sessions are a chance for the Politburo Standing Committee, the party’s most powerful body, to come up with new policies for review. In fact, in the era of the strong man Xi, they allow the president to assert his dominance by only creating the public illusion of collective governance, according to an information session from the Center for Strategic and International Studies, a Washington-based think tank.

The Sixth Plenums are usually not necessarily the most important annual meetings of the Communist Party, said Steve Tsang, professor and director of the China Institute at SOAS University in London. But this particular sixth plenum is really very, very important.

The only thing that can stop Xi now is internal resistance within the upper echelons of the party, if he stumbles or makes another big mistake, he said.

These plans come in the midst of China’s rise to international power. The country is expected to become the world’s largest economy within a decade. Its consumption of coal will determine the global fight against climate change. And it remains stuck with the United States in disputes over everything from trade and intellectual property to human rights and the status of Taiwan.

And with Xi at the helm, China has become increasingly authoritarian, according to the annual ranking index of the Economist Intelligence Units.

He has already started to turn the page on a new chapter in Chinese history, in which the goal is to create a great modern socialist nation, as Xi articulated, by 2035, Andrew Polk, senior partner at the Center for Strategic and International Studies, said in an online presentation last month.

While Deng opposed Maos’ personality cult, Xi has amassed more personal power than anyone since the country’s founder.

Then-Chinese leader Deng Xiaoping wears a cowboy hat presented to him by his hosts while attending a rodeo during his state visit to the United States in 1979. Dirck Halstead / Getty Images

Under his leadership, tens of thousands of officials, including Xis’ political rivals, were investigated for alleged corruption, the Chinese military was significantly overhauled and modernized, and the country moved away from low-end manufacturing and is emerging as a technological powerhouse.

In recent months, Xi has shunned the growth-at-any-cost doctrine of his predecessors and instead focused on the slogan of common prosperity after tech giants and Chinese super-rich with the promise of greater distribution. revenues.

It’s not about Xi Jinping being a liberal with a bleeding heart, Polk added. His thought is that a strong country does not have a huge amount of economic inequality, as this leads to divisions in the population.