Karnataka CM in Delhi to Discuss Water Disputes, May Meet Prime Minister Modi Today | Latest India News





Karnataka Chief Minister Basvaraj Bommai landed in Delhi on Wednesday and is expected to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday. I asked for time with the prime minister and I could get it tomorrow, Bommai said in Bengaluru on Wednesday, just before he left for Delhi. The chief minister said he would meet with Union ministers to discuss several issues relating to Karnataka, including interstate water disputes. It is mainly a question of discussing interstate disputes relating to water. Will also discuss the case of Krishna and Cauvery with the lawyers and check the progress of these cases, he said. The visit to Delhi comes at a time when Karnataka is pressuring the Center to provide the required permits for the controversial Mekedatu project. Mekedatu, which literally means Goat Crossing in English, is located about 100 km from Bengaluru in the Ramanagara district and evokes emotions deeply rooted in Tamil Nadu and Karnataka. Long drawn out legal battles have been used as political currency in the past as well as an active tool to distract from other issues on both sides of the border and regardless of which party is in power. The Cauvery river basin has its source in Karnataka and crosses Tamil Nadu and Puducherry before entering the Bay of Bengal. Of the total catchment area of ​​81,155 square kilometers, 34,273 kilometers are in Karnataka, 44,016 square kilometers in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry and approximately 2,866 square kilometers in Kerala. Karnataka argued that the Mekedatu Reservoir and Drinking Water Balancing Project was to generate 400 MW of electricity and additionally use 4.75 tonnes of water for state consumption and domestic needs and especially from Bengaluru. The Congressional government led by Siddaramaiah, soon after coming to power in 2013, announced the construction of the project which would cost 5912 crore to help use excess water to quench the thirst of surrounding districts, including Bangalore. Then Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalitha wrote to the Union government not to give the project an environmental clearance as it would disrupt the natural flow of water from the upper riparian state. The Karnataka Congress has announced that it will organize a Padayatra or a march from Mekedatu to Benglauru in the first half of December, demanding permissions and immediate start of work on the project. The BJP called the Congress march political while the latter called Bommai’s government a lack of political will as the two national parties swap accusations over the project. Bommai has also come under pressure after the BJP suffered a heavy blow in polls on October 30 when it lost Hanagal, in the home district of Haveri’s top ministers, to Congress. Bommai said the much-delayed cabinet expansion in Karnataka was not on the agenda and that he was not sure it would come when he met with the party leadership in Delhi.

