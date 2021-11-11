Days after going to Tehreek-i-Labbaik, Imran Khan wants peace with the Pakistani Taliban





Days after surrendering to Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan, Imran Khan’s government announced a month-long ceasefire with another banned terrorist group. We are told that there has been a substantial development in the ongoing negotiations with the Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan, negotiated by the Afghan Taliban. But we still don’t know under what conditions the so-called peace is negotiated with a terrorist group that declared war on the Pakistani state and killed thousands of people.

According to a press article, the group wants the release of several hundred activists, many of whom have been implicated in terrorist attacks, before the start of negotiations. This would contradict governments’ assertion that significant progress has been made in the talks. The Minister of Information says that the negotiations are taking place within a constitutional framework. But there is no clear answer to the question of how the state can talk about peace with a group, which is banned as terrorist outfit and which has not surrendered.

There was no cessation of hostilities as Pakistani security officials began talks. Just days before the ceasefire was announced, an ambush in North Waziristan claimed the lives of four soldiers. Dozens of soldiers have lost their lives in further terrorist attacks in recent months in former Fata. Such an escalation of violence raises questions about an attempted truce that brings peace.

It appears that it was the state that practically surrendered to a group that is also on the list of global terrorist networks. There is no indication yet that Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan is ready to lay down its arms and accept the Constitution. The demand for the release of the prisoners ahead of the talks would make it clear that the outfit seeks to negotiate from a position of strength.

Reinforced Terror Outfits

It seems to follow the model of past peace negotiations with the militant group. Each peace agreement has further strengthened the terrorist stance. The latest talks are expected to be used by Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan to reorganize and regain its space in the tribal districts. There are already reports of a resumption of Pakistani Taliban activities in parts of the region. The return of the Taliban regime to Afghanistan seems to have further emboldened the proscribed network.

It was in December 2007 that several militant groups operating in different parts of the Federally Administered Tribal Zone and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa formed the Pakistani Taliban under the leadership of Baitullah Mehsud. Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan aimed to apply its own backward version of Sharia law in the country. His birth came the day after Operation Lal Masjid in Islamabad which saw a massive increase in terrorist attacks in the country.

There is no doubt that the formation of the group had the blessing of Al Qaeda. They jointly carried out large-scale terrorist attacks across the country targeting civilians as well as security installations. The link was responsible for the devastating attacks on the Pakistani army headquarters and inter-service intelligence facilities. By 2008, militants had virtually established their rule over vast swathes of land in northern Pakistan, posing an existentialist threat to the country. It was at the request of the Pakistanis that the Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan was declared a global terrorist group.

Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan has benefited from the weak response from the security establishment and a series of peace deals, with the state virtually relinquishing its mandate. It was only after 2009 that the security forces launched massive operations against the militant group.

It took more than six years before the tribal belt was rid of militants at enormous human and economic cost. Hundreds of thousands of soldiers were involved in the action. The Peshawars Army Public School massacre that left nearly 150 students and staff dead was the most heinous terrorist attack in Pakistani history.

The most critical was the operation in North Waziristan which ultimately broke Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan’s back. Pushed into Afghanistan, the group disintegrated into several factions, some joining the so-called Khorasan chapter of the Islamic states. Many more are said to have been sanctuaries provided by various Afghan Taliban groups. It also gave the Afghan Taliban enormous influence over Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan.

Apparently, it was after the Taliban returned to power in Afghanistan that back door contacts between Pakistani security agencies and the Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan were established. The talks were facilitated by the Haqqani Network, which has long had close ties to the Pakistani militant group.

Short-term ceasefire

It’s not that the state shouldn’t talk to militant groups, but the real problem is under what conditions. Negotiations only make sense once the activists agree to a full handover. But there is no such indication. Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan has only agreed to a short-term ceasefire and, as has happened in the past, will use the truce to regain its lost space.

Most troubling, however, is the lack of a clear strategy on the part of the state on how to deal with extremist terrorist and violent religious groups. No effort has been made to develop a national consensus on these crucial national security issues.

Oddly enough, it was in a media interview that the Prime Minister revealed that his government was in talks with the fiercest militant groups. Apparently, the issue was not even debated in cabinet, let alone in parliament. The opposition was only informed of the development of the situation by the military leadership this week. But the Prime Minister is still not prepared to put the nation in confidence on this sensitive issue.

The ambiguity around the terms of the negotiations made the talks extremely controversial. The whole episode reinforced suspicions that it was pressure from the Afghan Taliban that forced Pakistan to engage with the Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan. The change in Afghanistan and our support for the conservative regime there also appear to have prompted authorities to slow down the group.

Any deal with the Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan is likely to undo the gains the country has made in its fight against terrorism and violent extremism. Unconditional negotiations will legitimize the terrorist group. The shameful deal with Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan last week and talks with Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan should be a source of serious concern. This certainly raises questions about our determination to fight terrorism.

This article first appeared in Dawn.

This article first appeared in Dawn.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://scroll.in/article/1010262/after-surrendering-to-a-barelvi-extremist-group-imran-khan-wants-peace-with-pakistan-taliban

