Chinese leader Xi warns of ‘cold war’ in Asia-Pacific – WPRI.com

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) Chinese President Xi Jinping on Thursday warned against letting tensions in the Asia-Pacific region cause a relapse into a Cold War mentality.

His remarks on the sidelines of the annual Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation Forum summit came weeks after the United States, Britain and Australia announced a new security alliance in the region that would see Australia build nuclear submarines. China has severely criticized the deal.

And in a separate illustration of the tensions within APEC, a Southeast Asian delegate told The Associated Press that the group has so far failed to agree on a candidacy. to host the 2023 summit due to unmet demands from Russia.

Xi spoke in a pre-recorded video at an APEC CEO summit, which is hosted by New Zealand in a virtual format. Xi is expected to participate in an online meeting with other Pacific Rim leaders on Saturday, including US President Joe Biden.

In his speech, Xi said attempts to draw borders in the region along ideological or geopolitical lines would fail. His reference to the Cold War echoes Beijing’s oft-asserted position that the United States should abandon this way of thinking when dealing with China.

The Asia-Pacific region cannot and must not fall back into the confrontation and division of the Cold War era, Xi said.

Xi also said the region should make sure to keep supply lines functioning and continue to liberalize trade and investment.

China will stand firm in its reform and opening-up efforts to boost economic development, he said.

The most urgent task in the region is to make every effort to fight the pandemic and come out of its shadow as quickly as possible, he said.

Meanwhile, the Southeast Asian delegate, who requested anonymity because he was not authorized to discuss the matter publicly, said Russia had refused to support the US bid to unless some of its diplomats are removed from an American blacklist or allowed entry. the United States to participate in APEC meetings.

The delegate said that the United States is unlikely to accept Russia’s demands because issues regarding the security of the Americas are considered non-negotiable. The delegate added that China has been silent on the US offer.

If the 21 APEC leaders fail to reach consensus on the US offer by Friday, the delegate said, a paragraph in a draft summit communiqué welcoming the US offer should be deleted.

New Zealand Foreign Minister Nanaia Mahuta said earlier this week that APEC was founded on consensus and that there was no confirmed host yet for 2023.

Human rights lawyer Amal Clooney also spoke at the CEO summit, saying she believed liberal democracies could improve human rights around the world by putting pressure on autocratic nations. She said businesses need to play a role as well.

If you can’t fight evil, you can at least try to fight apathy, Clooney said. And if you can’t rely on liberal governments to solve global problems, you have to try to inspire the private sector to step in.

In total, APEC members represent nearly 3 billion people and around 60% of global GDP. But deep tensions run through the unlikely group of 21 nations and territories including the United States, China, Taiwan, Russia and Australia.

Many countries in Asia are struggling to balance Chinese and American influences on the economic and geopolitical fronts.

China claims large parts of the South China Sea and other areas and has decided to establish a military presence, building islands in some disputed areas as it asserts its historic claims.

Taiwan and China have both asked to join a Pacific trade pact, the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership, with Beijing saying it will block Taiwan’s candidacy on the grounds that the democratically ruled island refuses to accept that. his part of communist-ruled China.

Officials say they have made significant progress in the roughly 340 preliminary meetings leading up to this week’s leaders’ meeting. APEC members have agreed to reduce or eliminate many tariffs and border blocks on vaccines, masks and other important medical products to fight the pandemic.

___

Gomez reported from Manila, Philippines