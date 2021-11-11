Who is behind the “Trump Lost” billboards in Dallas?





If you’ve been driving north on Interstate 35 through Dallas in the past few weeks, you’ve probably seen the billboard with former President Donald Trump looming above commuters near the Commerce exit. Street towards the city center.

Hunched over, head down, Trump looks solemn on the billboard. TRUMP LOST “and” NO MORE AUDITS are pasted in big capital letters next to it.

The billboard pleading with Trump supporters to stop contesting the results of the 2020 Texas election, where Trump won over 600,000 votes, is one of three virtually identical that have been erected downtown of Dallas in recent weeks. They are part of a Republican multi-state campaign for voting rights, a Washington-based initiative aimed at tackling controversial election legislation en masse introduced by Republican lawmakers last year.

We want to stand up for conservatives who genuinely believe in, and want to support and protect, the right to vote and everyone’s right to vote, said Olivia Troye, Republican spokesperson for voting rights. .

Related stories that I support

Local

Community

Journalism

Support the independent voice of Dallas and help keep the future of Dallas Observer free.

Keep Dallas Observer free.

The initiative launched similar poster campaigns in Georgia, Florida, Pennsylvania, Michigan, Virginia, Wisconsin and Arizona, states where lawmakers have discussed or conducted audits of the vote count during the presidential election of 2020.

“The extreme side of the party has kind of hijacked everything else. And these are more moderate but still conservative voters who are just as alarmed as the Democrats.” Olivia Troye, Republicans for the right to vote

Tweet this Troye explained that the initiative aims to appeal to the group of conservatives united in their principled opposition to Trump’s policies and to Trump’s loyalists. “Unfortunately, the extreme side of the party has kind of hijacked everything else. And these are more moderate but still conservative voters who are just as alarmed as the Democrats,” Troye said.

Republicans for Voting Rights is one of several projects launched by the non-profit organization Defending Democracy Together, or DDT, since 2018.

DDT was founded shortly after the 2018 midterm elections. Will Kristol and Mona Charen lead the organization’s work. Both have strong conservative credentials: Kristol has held senior positions in the two administrations of Presidents Ronald Reagan and George HW Bush. Charen wrote speeches for Nancy Reagan and worked in the Reagan administration’s communications office.

Less than a year after its inception, DDT had become a key force in the group of organizations vying for the attention of conservatives ‘Never Trump’. The group’s annual turnover quintupled from 2018 to 2019 alone, according to tax documents.

Almost all of the funding for DDT and its projects comes “mostly from small dollar donations and individual donors,” said a spokesperson for the organization.

At the time of the 2020 election, DDT was a powerhouse. During the 2020 election cycle, DDT spent more “black money” trying to influence voters than any other organization in the country, according to data from the Federal Election Commission.

The group’s $ 15.4 million in anonymous and untraceable contributions convinced “Never Trump” Republicans to vote for Biden.

DDT topped the list of black money spenders amid an election marked by unprecedented black money spending. In total, political interests across the ideological spectrum made more than $ 100 million in anonymous contributions to advertisements in 2020, the most on record.

Big spending or not, the conservative anti-Trump movement has its work cut out for it. According to a poll released by the Pew Research Center last month, more than two-thirds of Republicans want Trump to retain a major political role, while nearly 44% hope he will run for president again in 2024.

Troye is however confident in the opposition figures. “We have started [Republicans for Voting Rights] because of what we saw happen in state legislatures, and Texas was a big part of it, ”she said. “There are a lot of people upset about what’s going on. I think it’s a coalition of the willing, sitting here and concerned about what’s going on. ”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.dallasobserver.com/news/whos-behing-the-trump-lost-billboards-in-dallas-12731452 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos