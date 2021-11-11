UN climate summit gives Boris Johnson a spotlight with plenty of room for blunder

As British Prime Minister Boris Johnson traveled to the major United Nations climate change conference in Glasgow on Wednesday, making his second appearance at the rally, he internalized an important lesson: he clearly arrived at the Scottish site in train, rather than jets.

The irrepressible Johnson has sought to turn his role as summit host into a high-profile turn into the world’s spotlight. And he garnered favorable reviews for his passionate appeals to world leaders to make sweeping commitments to save the planet at the conference known as COP26, which ends Friday.

But in classic Johnsonian style, the 57-year-old Prime Minister has also had his fair share of blunders along the way, including a return trip to London last week by charter plane after a speech to mark the opening of the conference. News reports quickly revealed that he had rushed for a meeting that night of old friends in a chic private club.

Added to Johnson’s woes was a political scandal that largely straddled the two-week climate rally. The controversy, involving payments in violation of lobbying rules to a Tory Johnson lawmaker, has generated numerous unflattering headlines, many of which feature variations of the word sleaze.

I sincerely believe the UK is not a corrupt country at all, and neither do I believe our institutions are corrupt, he told reporters in Glasgow on Wednesday when asked about the setback.

Scandals are not a rarity in British political circles, but this one has come just like Johnson who likes to draw parallels between himself and the country’s iconic WWII leader, Winston Churchill had hoped to appear at his greatest statesman in front of a global audience. The lawmaker in question, Owen Paterson, resigned, but not before Johnson was exposed for seeking to shield him from liability.

Ahead of the Glasgow rally, Johnson was eager to telegraph that Britain remains a world power despite Brexit, its messy divorce from the European Union, and to demonstrate that the country is starting to recover from the devastation of the pandemic.

Were going to use Brexit freedoms to do things differently, he said at a party conference last month, where he showcased a newly energized global Britain and his own capable government as a role model for the others.

People around the world admire this country for its history and traditions, he said.

But it has been a season of setbacks. Coronavirus infections are back to worrying levels, and many Britons were angry and disheartened last month when panic buying, driver shortages and supply chain issues resulted in long queues and empty gas pumps, forcing the government to bring in military personnel to help transport fuel.

Getting into winter will be a challenge, said Joseph Silke, communications manager at independent think tank Bright Blue. There is a fuel crisis; COVID is getting worse.

Although Johnson has little say in the outcome of the climate conference, a draft deal released by the UN climate agency was criticized on Wednesday for not going far enough to attempt curb greenhouse gas emissions. The working draft calls on signatories to aim to phase out the use of coal and end oil and gas subsidies, but contains few deadlines or strict mechanisms to enforce commitments made.

Before the rally, the Prime Minister made no secret that he hoped Glasgow would become a watchword for the world to come together resolutely to slow climate change and have prestige to match that of the Paris conference on the climate six years earlier.

This country will host the summit of our generation in Glasgow, when the world’s resolve is put to the test, he told Conservative Party supporters.

Whether or not the conference in Scotland is seen as a historic effort to deal with a serious environmental threat, analysts and even some political critics have said Johnson deserves credit for propelling Britain to a leadership role on climate change.

Net zero is obviously a passion of prime ministers, said Mike Brewer of the Resolution Foundation, an economic think tank, referring to balancing greenhouse gases produced and extracted from the atmosphere. .

For many, however, the conference was a reminder of Johnson’s polarizing political style.

Even in the most heartbreaking national moments, the Prime Minister sometimes struggles to be serious. But her inaugural remarks at the Glasgow conference demonstrated real clarity of purpose, said Bronwen Maddox, director of the Institute for Government, an independent think tank.

His speech was really clear, he didn’t falsify what he said: the world is running out of time, Maddox said. And being so optimistic, giving such an alarming speech, I’m not saying alarmist, but such an alarming warning to the world was very stark.

Time is running out, the Prime Minister grimly told the assembly, citing the invisible and suffocating blanket of CO2 that is engulfing the planet.

But as so often happens with Johnson, behavior hailed as serious enough is quickly overshadowed by a misstep. At the conference the same day, news photos showed him appearing to flout the coronavirus rules by sitting maskless next to the famous environmentalist and broadcaster. David Attenborough, who is 95 years old and is considered a national treasure.

Defenders for the Prime Minister pointed to other photos taken around the same time that showed him in mask, or Attenborough without, but Johnson did himself no favors with a subsequent CNN interview in which he appeared to suggest that he didn’t feel the need to wear a mask around people he knew socially.

Longtime observers of Johnson’s political trajectory have expressed some skepticism about whether a populist leader like him would stick to tough action on climate change if he saw a real threat to his popularity.

For example, said Johnson biographer Andrew Gimson, the Prime Minister told Britons there will have to be major changes in patterns of household energy use, but he also wrote a column for a tabloid newspaper offering happy assurances that the boiler police would not come knocking to see if people were using energy-hungry water heaters.

It was a piece of cake, you can have your cake and eat it too, Gimson said. You can have your planet, and also have a beautiful, warm home.

Special Envoy Boyle reported from London and Editor-in-Chief King from Washington.