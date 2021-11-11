Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan Authorizes Use of Force Against TLP, Army Advised Against | Indiafleurit





Islamabad: The government led by Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan authorized the use of force against protesters in Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP), but the army advised against it, according to a report by a Pakistani daily .

Citing sources familiar with the rapid developments underway, Dawn reported that the prime minister had authorized the use of force against TLP protesters, but the military leadership advised against the use of force, arguing that it was not. a solution.

Meanwhile, the government has decided to reveal the contents of the agreement that was signed with the TLP within the next 10 days.

According to the sources, there were concerns that revealing the contents of the agreement at an early stage could spark a public debate that could have hampered its implementation, which in turn was linked to the end of the protest, reported Dawn.

On October 31, the government led by Imran Khan announced that an agreement had been reached with the TLP after the last round of dialogue between the two sides.

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Speaker of the National Assembly Asad Qaiser and Federal Minister Ali Mohammad Khan, Professor Mufti Muneeb made the announcement during a press conference held in Islamabad.

According to Mufti Muneeb, TLP chief Saad Rizvi also endorsed the deal and said the deal was not a “victory or defeat” for any group, reports The Express Tribune.

“The deal was made after common sense prevailed over the assault.”

At least four police officers were killed and more than 250 injured as thousands of TLP protesters clashed with law enforcement near Sadhoke in the Gujranwala district of Punjab in October. The TLP claimed that several of its members were also killed.

The latest round of protests came as the TLP pressured the government of Punjab for the release of its leader, Hafiz Saad Hussain Rizvi, the son of its late founder Khadim Rizvi.

The young Rizvi has been held in detention by the Punjab government since April 12 for “maintaining public order”.

(With UNI inputs)

