The infrastructure bill will alleviate the economic problems, wait





BALTIMORE (AP) President Joe Biden on Wednesday presented his $ 1 trillion infrastructure plan as a possible solution to the country’s inflation and supply chain problems if Americans just have the patience to wait for the Start of the construction.

The president visited the port of Baltimore at the start of what will likely be a nationwide tour to present his signing legislation that authorized Congress last week and which he intends to sign on Monday. He said the spending would improve the transportation of goods and supplies from overseas and from the United States to help lower prices, reduce shortages and create union jobs.

This message is becoming increasingly critical as the government announced on Wednesday that consumer prices in October rose 6.2% from a year ago. Inflation has escalated instead of fading as the economy reopens after the coronavirus pandemic, creating a major challenge for Biden whose administration has repeatedly said the price increases are temporary. During remarks at the port, he admitted that consumer prices were still too high.

Everything from a gallon of gasoline to a loaf of bread costs more, he said. We always face challenges and we have to face them … we have to face them head on.

Rising prices have eaten away at wages and transformed public sentiment about the economy against Biden in the polls. One of the obstacles to reducing inflation has been the backlog at ports with ships waiting to dock at major transit hubs, causing shortages and leaving some store shelves exhausted ahead of the holiday shopping season. .

A lot of people remain worried about the economy and we all know why, Biden said.

He offered his infrastructure plan as a solution, although it will take time to emerge. Better infrastructure, be it roads, bridges, ports or whatever, would give more capacity and resilience to the supply chain. There would be more capacity to unload ships and move cargo, which in turn would reduce price pressures and shortages.

Biden said infrastructure spending would create jobs paid $ 45 an hour, nearly 50% above the current national average. This would create a multitude of jobs to repair aging pipes, bridges and roads, and boost clean energy and cybersecurity. And most would not require college degrees.

This is a one-time investment in a generation, he said.

The president said the port of Baltimores was a plan on how to reduce shipping bottlenecks that have held back economic recovery. The facility adds container cranes as well as a 50-foot berth where ships can be unloaded. The Port of Baltimore is also receiving grants to upgrade the Howard Street Tunnel, a brick underpass for trains that opened in 1895. The tunnel would be enlarged so that shipping containers could be double stacked on the rail cars. , thus facilitating the movement of goods. port.

The president, who consulted with CEOs of Walmart, Target, FedEx and UPS on Tuesday, said the investments are part of a national effort to reduce supply chain bottlenecks in a way that spurs growth. wider.

His administration also announced new investments to ease congestion at the Port of Savannah in Georgia, nearly a month after the administration helped negotiate a deal for the Port of Los Angeles to operate non-stop.

The president tried to explain that the port congestion shows how strong the economic rebound from the pandemic has been. A forecast from the National Retail Federation suggests a record level of imports this year.

The inflation phenomenon is also global in nature, with Germany and China recently registering high levels.

The president pleaded Wednesday in a city of nearly 600,000 inhabitants who supports him. Almost 90% of Baltimore voters backed Biden in last year’s election. The president also stopped by the city for a CNN town hall on October 21.

Baltimore embodies the complexities of an increasingly diverse America in an era of turbulent national politics.

Many Americans have seen a televised version of the city’s poverty, crime, political corruption, and vacant row houses on shows such as HBO The Wire. The unrest following the 2015 death of Freddie Gray from injuries in a police van helped propel a national movement to respect the rights and lives of black Americans.

But Baltimore also contains deep pockets of wealth and prosperity in what is a microcosm of the larger inequality facing the nation. There are the mansions of the Guilford Quarter, elite private schools, famous restaurants and the prestige of Johns Hopkins University.

As president, Donald Trump has frequently criticized the predominantly black city on Twitter, calling it the WORST OF THE NATION. But as Trump despises Baltimore, Biden sees a test for his program that goes beyond ports. Its child tax credits send thousands of dollars to families in a city where the child poverty rate exceeds 30%. Renovation and modernization of historic Penn Station has begun, possibly improving rail transportation in the Northeast.

