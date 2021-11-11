Politics
Xi Jinping warns of Cold War-era tensions in Asia-Pacific
By Neil Sands
Chinese President Xi Jinping warned of a return to Cold War-era divisions in Asia-Pacific on Thursday as tensions mounted over Taiwan’s security.
Ahead of a planned virtual summit with US President Joe Biden as early as next week, Xi said countries in the region must work together on common challenges, from the Covid-19 pandemic to trade.
Attempts to draw ideological lines or form small circles for geopolitical reasons are doomed to failure, he told a virtual trade conference on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific economic cooperation summit hosted by the News. -Zeeland.
The Asia-Pacific region cannot and must not fall back into the confrontation and division of the Cold War era.
Xis’ call came hours after China and the United States announced a surprise pact to speed up climate action at a summit in Glasgow where countries are trying to agree on measures to curb climate change. global warming.
The Chinese leader did not directly mention the US deal, but said we can all embark on a path of green, low-carbon sustainable development.
Together, we can usher in a future of green development, he said.
The Chinese and US leaders will soon be holding virtual talks, according to US Secretary of State Antony Blinken. Some reports indicate that the meeting will take place as early as next week.
Critical historical moment
But as the Biden administration identified the climate as a key area for potential cooperation with China, tensions soared over their rival visions for the Asia-Pacific region, including Taiwan, an autonomous democracy claimed by China.
Beijing has stepped up military activities near Taiwan, with a record number of planes crossing the island’s air defense identification zone in early October.
Secretary of State Blinken underscored US military support for Taiwan on Wednesday.
We will make sure that Taiwan has the means to defend itself because the goal here is never to get to that point where anyone really tries to disrupt the status quo by force, he said in a statement. event hosted by The New York Times.
Bidens National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said the United States and China have a choice not to revert to Cold War-era divisions.
China has a different value system. He has different interests. And that’s part of the subject matter of the ongoing competition, Sullivan said in an online address to the Australias Lowy Institute on Thursday.
But there is no reason for this competition to turn into conflict or confrontation. And this is what we need to manage responsibly and collectively as we work in the years to come.
Translating consensus into action
Besides its position on Taiwan, China also claims almost all of the resource-rich South China Sea, through which billions of dollars in maritime trade pass each year, rejecting competing claims from Brunei, Malaysia, the Philippines. , Taiwan and Vietnam.
In this context, the United States, Great Britain and Australia announced in September that they had formed a new AUKUS alliance under which Australia will acquire nuclear-powered submarines using American technology. .
Although the delivery is years away and China was not specifically named, the announcement angered Beijing and separately sparked a furious feud with France which saw its agreement to sell conventional submarines. Australians torn.
Sullivan said the AUKUS alliance shows the United States trusts Australia with its most sensitive technology.
And we believe even more important in our collective and combined ability to produce more stability, security and deterrence in the Indo-Pacific region, he said.
Vaccine gap
The Chinese leader also called for a joint effort across the region to close the vaccination gap, making Covid-19 vaccines more accessible to developing countries.
We need to translate the consensus that vaccines are a global public good into concrete actions to ensure their fair and equitable distribution, Xi told APEC business leaders.
Countries in the region should step up cooperation in research, production, testing and mutual recognition of vaccines, to emerge from the shadow of the pandemic and achieve a stable economic recovery at an early date, he said. he declares.
Sources
2/ https://hongkongfp.com/2021/11/11/chinas-xi-jinping-warns-of-cold-war-era-tensions-in-asia-pacific/
