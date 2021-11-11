Boris Johnson repeatedly refuses to apologize for sordid debacle – or condemns Geoffrey Cox





The Prime Minister traveled to Glasgow today to give a press conference 48 hours before the end of the Cop26 summit in an apparent attempt to deflect attention from accusations of Tory bashing. Video upload Video unavailable The video will play automatically soon 8 to cancel Play now Jit Joshi hugs Boris Johnson with question about MPs standards

Boris Johnson has repeatedly refused to apologize for the Tory sleaze scandal and he has also refused to condemn Geoffrey Cox. The PM refused to apologize when ITV’s Robert Peston asked him if he would apologize for the sordid debacle. Yet he said: Those who break the rules should be investigated and should be punished. And although he ordered Tory MPs to reverse a sanction for Owen Paterson just seven days ago, he said: Anyone who breaks the rules and engages in paid advocacy in the House of Commons should be punished and should face the appropriate sanction. But he argued that MPs with second jobs actually strengthened our democracy by bringing outside experience to Westminster.















Picture: REUTERS)





The prime minister said the rules say two crucial things – you have to put your job as an MP first and you cannot lobby for outside business interests. AFP journalist Jitendra Joshi then asked the prime minister what a tangible difference his presence had made at Cop26, “and if it is positive, why not stay until the end?” Mr Joshi also asked the prime minister if he was convinced that his own actions as an MP and as a minister “are completely beyond reproach and that they would succeed in any standards investigation that may arise?” Mr Johnson replied: All of my statements are, I uh, within the rules and you can, you sure can, uh, definitely study them, uh, and, and, and, uh, that, uh, you know, will stay there. ‘case.” It comes hours after Sir Geoffrey insisted he had done nothing wrong by using his parliamentary office for his second million-a-year job. Labor MP Angela Rayner wrote to Standards Commissioner Kathryn Stone, asking for “advice on opening a formal investigation into this matter”. But the Tory MP released a statement, saying he “doesn’t think he’s broken the rules” but would cooperate with the investigation.















Picture: AFP via Getty Images)





In Mr Johnson’s speech 48 hours before the end of the climate summit, Mr Johnson said world leaders need to be more ambitious. He quoted the president of Palau as saying that if the big economies don’t do more to tackle climate change, we might as well bomb his islands. The Prime Minister admitted that the Cop26 conference will not solve climate change in one go. But added: what we can possibly do, if things go well in the remaining 48 hours, 52 hours, whatever we have and I don’t see why we shouldn’t go into overtime if we have to, but you know i dont want is the possibility that we will come out with the first real roadmap for a solution to anthropogenic climate change that i can think of in my lifetime.

