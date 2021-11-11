Sorry Donald: Trump Administration Violated Hatch Act, Special Advocate Says





The Office of Special Counsel (OSC) announced in a report released on Nov. 9 that thirteen senior officials in former President Donald Trump’s administration violated the Hatch Act ahead of the 2020 election.

The Hatch Act, a 1939 statute that limits the ability of federal public servants to engage in partisan politics as part of their normal duties, generally placed severe restrictions on the ability of public servants to campaign, or even make statements. public, on behalf of political candidates during their work. Democratic administrations are not innocent of these violations; during Virginia’s gubernatorial race, White House press secretary Jen Psaki came under fire for publicly supporting former governor Terry McAuliffe during a press briefing, despite her obligation under the Hatch Act to refrain from defending political candidates. This followed an official complaint from Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington (CREW).

However, following the allegations against Psaki, many observers and commentators have expressed outrage at a perceived double standard between the Trump and Biden administrations, noting blatant violations of the law during Trump’s tenure, including through his use of the White House as a playground for political events, including its acceptance of the Republican Party nomination, in the summer of 2020.

The OSC report addresses these incidents, including a naturalization ceremony held at the White House and led by then Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf as part of the Committees’ Summer Convention 2020. Republican Nationals (RNC). Rejecting accusations that the naturalization ceremony was a violation of the Hatch Act, the Trump administration claimed it was part of public affairs and its timing was a coincidence, but the report found the OSC obtained emails explicitly contradicting this position.

The OSC has repeatedly warned both DHS (Department of Homeland Security) and Trump White House that, because the ceremony was designed to produce content for the RNC, the proposed naturalization ceremony would violate the Hatch Act itself. though it was later labeled an official event, The report read, saying it repeatedly informed the administration that the event would violate the law in the days leading up to the ceremony. The Trump administration did not follow up on OSC complaints and hosted the ceremony.

The report also highlighted the shortcomings of the Hatch Acts, observing that none of the Trump administration officials were ever punished for their violations, as the prosecutions should have been carried out by the Trump administration, which refused to do so. to do. The report noted that when asked about the Hatch Act, Trump dismissed it as a non-entity: there is no Hatch Act because it does not concern the president.

Trevor Filseth is a current affairs and foreign affairs writer for the national interest.

Image: Reuters

