“Axios on HBO” exclusive: Chris Christie taunts Trump for losing





Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, ahead of a possible 2024 presidential bid, told “Axios on HBO” he would not back down from a fight with former President Donald Trump, taunting his longtime friend for losing the last election.

“I never walked away from an argument no matter who was on the other side,” Christie told me in a high-profile interview in New Jersey.

Why it matters: This is the first hand-to-hand fight in the 2024 Republican presidential race.

Many Republican candidates fear crossing over Trump. But Christie, who has said he still considers Trump a friend despite their differences over the president’s behavior during the Jan.6 riot, relishes the political fight.

What’s Happening: Christie got great press for remarks he made last weekend at the Republican Jewish Coalition in Las Vegas, where he argued Republicans should focus on future fights rather than to rehash the 2020 elections.

It got into Trump’s shoes. He issued a stern statement on Monday saying that Christie “was just absolutely slaughtered by her statements that Republicans have to step out of the past, which means electoral fraud of 2020.” “Everyone remembers,” added Trump, “that Chris left New Jersey with a lower than 9% approval rating, a record, and they didn’t want to hear that from him!”

Christie had a zinger ready when I sat down with him on Tuesday.

“I’m not going to go back and forth with Donald Trump,” the former governor told me. “But what I’ll say is this: When I ran for re-election in 2013, I got 60% of the vote. When he ran for re-election, he lost to Joe Biden. ” “I’m glad this comparison is valid, because it’s the one that really matters,” added Christie.

Christie said he made the conscious decision “that I want to spend my time fighting the policies of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris and trying to help Republicans win the governorships and the House and Senate in 2022 “.

“It’s not an argument I’m going to walk away from,” added Christie. “I think it is much more productive to fight against these policies than to fight with other Republicans.”

Fact check: Christie’s approval rating in the Rutgers-Eagleton poll when he stepped down as governor in January 2018 was 19%.

Mike Allen’s interview with former Chris Christie airs Sunday on “Axios on HBO,” 6 p.m. ET on HBO and HBO Max.

