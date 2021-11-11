Pakistan’s highest court summons Prime Minister, questions inaction against perpetrators of 2014 school slaughter





Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan’s convoy leaves Supreme Court in Islamabad on November 10, 2021, after Khan was summoned for government inaction against those responsible for the attack on the Army Public School (APS) in 2014. Image credit: AFP

Islamabad: Pakistan Supreme Court (SCP) on Wednesday summoned Prime Minister Imran Khan to suo moto over government inaction against banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) responsible for attack on public school of the Army (APS) in Peshawar in 2014.

In addition, the court asked why no disciplinary action was taken against the civilian and military officers whose negligence led to the tragic incident.

A total of 147 people, including 132 students, lost their lives in the barbaric attack on TTP militants who were killed by the security forces.

The suo moto proceeding which is heard by a three-member bench led by Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Gulzar Ahmed caught national and international media attention when at around 10 a.m. the bench called on the Prime minister to appear in person and explain why the grievances of the parents of the murdered children have not been addressed and why the government has been reluctant to take action in light of a report by judicial commissions formed to investigate the carnage in APS.

No compensation, but action is required

Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed told the prime minister that the parents of APS victims are not asking the government for compensation. They ask where the security system was that day. Despite our full orders, nothing was done, the judge further observed.

The prime minister told the chief justice that a national action plan (PAN) had been introduced after the APS massacre. We have won the war on terrorism, he said. There were daily bombings at the time.

PM grilled over inaction on the security breach

The prime minister, who was led into the high-security courtroom and through the door reserved for judges, assured the court that the government would take action to bring the culprits to the dock. No one is a sacred cow in the country and everyone is accountable to the law and the courts of the country, Prime Minister Imran Khan said.

About the security breach in the APS carnage and whether the government would respond to the parents’ grievances, especially asking them to appoint the former head of the army and the former director general of Inter- Intelligence Services (ISI) in the First Information Report (FIR) for failing to ensure the safety of students, the Prime Minister categorically said: No one was a sacred cow and action will be taken at all levels.

On responding to the parents’ grievances, the prime minister said he had met the bereaved parents in hospitals when the terrorist incident took place, but as they were struck by tragedy, he was not possible to speak to them properly.

Dialogue with terrorists!

We have already formed a commission and it also released a report, replied the chief justice. Our October 20 decree clearly states that the government must find out who is responsible for the massacre and take action against them, he added.

Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed reminded the Prime Minister that seven years have passed since the tragedy.

Mr. Prime Minister, we are not a small country, said another member of the judiciary, Judge Qazi Amin. We have the sixth largest army in the world.

Judge Amin told the prime minister that he has now brought the perpetrators of the massacre to the negotiating table.

Are we about to re-sign an assignment document? He asked.

The Supreme Court, in turn, ordered the prime minister to guarantee the implementation of his October 20 verdict. The next hearing will take place in four weeks.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://gulfnews.com/world/asia/pakistan/pakistans-top-court-summons-pm-questions-about-inaction-against-perpetrators-of-2014-school-carnage-1.83590753 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos