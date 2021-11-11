President Joko Widodo laments interior mentality of Indonesians





We at Coconut We’ve been convinced for some time that the cultural inferiority complex has no place in the 21st century, and it’s nice to see President Joko Widodo on our side on this issue. Related Opinion: Indonesian media must stop feeding our inferiority complex by making a big deal out of the marriage of locals to bullets The president today delivered a speech during the celebration of the 10th anniversary of the National Democratic Party (NasDem), in which he spoke in general terms about what needs to be done for the country to move forward. A remarkable sound clip involved Jokowi lamenting what he sees as Indonesians clinging to their inferiority complex over foreigners. I don’t want this inferior mentality, this inner mentality, this colonized mentality to be ingrained in the mentality of our nation. [Indonesians] Meet bulls is like a big deal for them. It’s sad, Jokowi noted, using the colloquial term to describe foreigners, usually Caucasian. The term interior is sensitive among Indonesians, as it was used by Dutch colonialists to describe colonized indigenous Indonesians (or indigenous in Indonesian). Maybe we have an inner mindset, a colonized mindset, an inferior mindset because it’s in our DNA and it’s transferred through the generations after we’ve been colonized for 350 years, Jokowi continued. The president then called on NasDem executives to lead the charge to eliminate the nation’s inferiority complex. While Jokowis’ speech may be catchy and appeal to our nationalist minds, in reality not all Indonesians curl up at the sight of strangers. If that was the case, we wouldn’t have seen Indonesians making huge waves in business and showbiz in recent years. We can only hope that more Indonesians conquer this increasingly globalized world in the future.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://coconuts.co/jakarta/news/president-joko-widodo-bemoans-indonesians-inlander-mentality/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos