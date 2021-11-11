Members of the House who opposed their party, whether Democrats or Republicans, have since been berated by the public, whether from Donald Trump or New York voters.





Former President Donald Trump took the time in a 90-minute speech to severely reprimand the 13 House Republicans who backed the $ 1.2 trillion infrastructure bill passed Friday night, while Democrats Progressives who voted against the bill have also faced criticism, including from their constituents, especially in New York. .

New York needs the money, said Sidibe Ibrahima, business owner and Harlem Democrat. The fact that [Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez] if his own community has been affected by the floods, how are you going to counter a bill on infrastructure? She should think about the people who voted for her.

Much of New York City, including the Ocasio-Cortezs District in Queens and the Bronx, has found itself underwater during severe weather this year. At least 18 New Yorkers died in September from flash flooding caused by Hurricane Ida.

Funds to upgrade the city’s sewers and drainage systems to prevent similar disasters are included in the infrastructure bill.

See: Biden says climate change is everyone’s crisis as he visits hurricane-damaged neighborhoods in New York City

Michael Goodman, a retired college professor living in Midtown Manhattan, moans, I don’t know why she voted against. For decades, New York has given more money than it received. Politics is the art of compromise. A bird in the hand is worth two in the bush.

Don’t Miss: Here’s What’s In The Biparty Infrastructure Bill And How It’s Paid

See also: Biden unveils plan for congested ports and waterways after infrastructure bill passes

Representative Jamaal Bowman, whose district stretches north of the Bronx in the suburb of Westchester County, and Ocasio-Cortez were among six Democrats who said no to the bill. The others were Representatives Ilhan Omar from Minnesota, Rashida Tlaib from Michigan, Ayanna Pressley from Massachusetts and Cori Bush from Missouri.

Progressive New Yorkers have caught fire on social media for their votes. Either they are agents of chaos and seriously inept politically. I don’t see any other alternatives, said a Twitter user, speaking to Bowman. Disappointed with my congressman, of whom I have been very proud to this day. America needed this bill. To vote no is to play more political football with the life of the American people as a whole, said another.

I think [Ocasio-Cortez] has done her district a disservice, Nicole Malliotakis, a first-term Republican who represents Staten Island and part of Brooklyn in the House, told the New York Post. New York City benefits more than any other part of the country. It’s all the tough infrastructure and all the things we desperately need.

Malliotakis, for his part, was in the audience Monday when Trump shredded Republicans who helped secure Democratic President Joe Biden’s remarkable bipartisan legislative victory. She reportedly appeared visibly shaken as Trump rose up against her and other members of the Republican House at the Republican National Committee dinner in Congress.

The MP and a dozen other Republicans pushed the infrastructure bill for approval on Friday in a 228-206 vote after infighting from the Democratic Party that threatened to derail the plan. The bill, which passed the Senate three months earlier, had six Democrats voting no, meaning Republicans would have killed the measure if the caucus had voted no in unison and Speaker Nancy Pelosi did he had not in turn pressed the progressives to produce a winning margin with the Democrats alone.

Republican Senate Leader Mitch McConnell supported the bill in August and has since defended it. The pro-business and traditionally Republican Chamber of Commerce also supported the bill.

Republicans in the House have largely sided with Trump in criticizing caucus members who voted for the bill, with calls to shake them up to oust them from leadership positions. Florida Representative Matt Gaetz is calling for New York Representative John Katko to be ousted from the House Homeland Security Committee for his yes to the bill.

This would likely lead to political repercussions from the moderates, as Katko remains a popular member.

Georgia Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene tweeted the names and contract information of each of the 13 Republicans who voted yes.

At the NRCC dinner, Trump appeared friendly with parliamentary minority leader Kevin McCarthy, who voted no, the sources said. While they seemed cordial, another GOP lawmaker confirmed to the New York Post that Trump was complaining about McCarthy’s leadership.

New York Republican delegation members Tom Reed and Andrew Garbarino, along with Representatives Don Bacon, Brian Fitzpatrick, Adam Kinzinger, David McKinley, Don Young, Fred Upton, Jeff Van Drew joined Malliotakis and Katko in supporting the law Project. and Chris Smith.

Jon Levine and Khristina Narizhnaya, as well as MarketWatch, contributed.

A version of this report was posted on NYPost.com.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.marketwatch.com/story/house-members-who-bucked-their-party-whether-democrat-or-republican-have-faced-public-scolding-in-the-days-since-whether-from-donald-trump-or-new-york-voters-11636584564 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos