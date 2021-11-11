Chinese President Xi could invite Biden to Beijing Winter Olympics

The White House and the National Security Council declined to comment on how the president would respond to such an invitation. Karine Jean-Pierre, deputy senior White House press secretary, previously said staff were working on the details of the summit, which focused on managing countries’ competition, not “deliverables.”

The invitation would challenge Biden to decline and put the relationship on ice; or accept and contradict his administration’s own message on democracy and human rights.

Chinese President Xi Jinping will likely use the discussion, expected next week, to personally invite US President Joe Biden to attend events in Beijing in February, two people familiar with the matter said.

As the United States and China continue their discussions on a virtual summit to be held between the two leaders of the countries next week, a thorny subject looms: the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics.

To complicate matters further: The Group of Seven, or G-7, are still discussing a possible “diplomatic boycott” of the games, where athletes participate but heads of state do not attend, according to two diplomats westerners.

A joint decision has yet to be taken on government involvement, the officials said.

Activists called for a global boycott of what they called the “Genocide Games” and urged the International Olympic Committee to postpone or relocate events, citing human rights violations committed by China against the Uyghur population .

State Department condemned “campaign of mass detention and political indoctrination” against the Chinese ethnic minority, which it says is engaged in forced labor in some 1,200 “state-run internment camps “.

“In Xinjiang, the government is the trafficker,” agency said in a July fact sheet.

In April, State Department spokesman Ned Price said a coordinated boycott is “something we certainly want to discuss” with our allies. The department later returned to the comments, suggesting it was not discussing a full boycott of the Games.

But the dissension continued to smolder. A group of U.S. senators, led by Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, has proposed to exclude government travel funding to the Games in an upcoming defense spending bill. And at the G-20 summit in Rome, the United States and Canada blocked language praising the upcoming Beijing Games from inclusion in the joint statement, according to Politico.

Asked for comment on the administration’s current stance on the boycott, a State Department spokesperson referred CNBC to comments by Secretary of State Antony Blinken at the New York Times DealBook summit.

“It’s the most complex and consistent relationship we have,” Blinken told Andrew Ross Sorkin.

Biden will begin talks with Xi after a national victory, with the passage of the bipartite infrastructure agreement. The United States and China also pledged in Glasgow to work together on climate. The top U.S. trade official, Trade Representative Katherine Tai, said on Wednesday that progress was being made in talks to uphold the trade deal brokered by the Trump administration.

The virtual Biden-Xi summit, which sources say could take place early next week, will be the closest thing to a face-to-face meeting between the two world leaders since Biden took office. Although the two leaders bonded closely before becoming heads of state, they were relegated to phone calls as the coronavirus pandemic lingered and Xi opted not to travel abroad.

If it appears that Western leaders will not attend the Beijing Games in person, Xi could also choose not to attend, citing the risk of Covid-19, diplomats said.

Personal invitations to the Games by the chef of the host country are customary. In March, Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga told reporters he was likely to invite Biden to attend the Tokyo Summer Olympics when he visited the White House the following month.

In May 2021, the United States issued a warning not to travel to Japan as cases of Covid in the country increased. In July, First Lady Jill Biden attended the opening ceremony in Tokyo.

Disclosure: CNBC’s parent company, NBCUniversal, owns NBC Sports and NBC Olympics. NBC Olympics is the US licensee to broadcast all Summer and Winter Games until 2032.