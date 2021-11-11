Politics
Chinese President Xi could invite Biden to Beijing Winter Olympics
As the United States and China continue their discussions on a virtual summit to be held between the two leaders of the countries next week, a thorny subject looms: the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics.
Chinese President Xi Jinping will likely use the discussion, expected next week, to personally invite US President Joe Biden to attend events in Beijing in February, two people familiar with the matter said.
The invitation would challenge Biden to decline and put the relationship on ice; or accept and contradict his administration’s own message on democracy and human rights.
The White House and the National Security Council declined to comment on how the president would respond to such an invitation. Karine Jean-Pierre, deputy senior White House press secretary, previously said staff were working on the details of the summit, which focused on managing countries’ competition, not “deliverables.”
To complicate matters further: The Group of Seven, or G-7, are still discussing a possible “diplomatic boycott” of the games, where athletes participate but heads of state do not attend, according to two diplomats westerners.
A joint decision has yet to be taken on government involvement, the officials said.
Activists called for a global boycott of what they called the “Genocide Games” and urged the International Olympic Committee to postpone or relocate events, citing human rights violations committed by China against the Uyghur population .
State Department condemned “campaign of mass detention and political indoctrination” against the Chinese ethnic minority, which it says is engaged in forced labor in some 1,200 “state-run internment camps “.
“In Xinjiang, the government is the trafficker,” agency said in a July fact sheet.
In April, State Department spokesman Ned Price said a coordinated boycott is “something we certainly want to discuss” with our allies. The department later returned to the comments, suggesting it was not discussing a full boycott of the Games.
But the dissension continued to smolder. A group of U.S. senators, led by Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, has proposed to exclude government travel funding to the Games in an upcoming defense spending bill. And at the G-20 summit in Rome, the United States and Canada blocked language praising the upcoming Beijing Games from inclusion in the joint statement, according to Politico.
Asked for comment on the administration’s current stance on the boycott, a State Department spokesperson referred CNBC to comments by Secretary of State Antony Blinken at the New York Times DealBook summit.
“It’s the most complex and consistent relationship we have,” Blinken told Andrew Ross Sorkin.
Biden will begin talks with Xi after a national victory, with the passage of the bipartite infrastructure agreement. The United States and China also pledged in Glasgow to work together on climate. The top U.S. trade official, Trade Representative Katherine Tai, said on Wednesday that progress was being made in talks to uphold the trade deal brokered by the Trump administration.
The virtual Biden-Xi summit, which sources say could take place early next week, will be the closest thing to a face-to-face meeting between the two world leaders since Biden took office. Although the two leaders bonded closely before becoming heads of state, they were relegated to phone calls as the coronavirus pandemic lingered and Xi opted not to travel abroad.
If it appears that Western leaders will not attend the Beijing Games in person, Xi could also choose not to attend, citing the risk of Covid-19, diplomats said.
Personal invitations to the Games by the chef of the host country are customary. In March, Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga told reporters he was likely to invite Biden to attend the Tokyo Summer Olympics when he visited the White House the following month.
In May 2021, the United States issued a warning not to travel to Japan as cases of Covid in the country increased. In July, First Lady Jill Biden attended the opening ceremony in Tokyo.
Disclosure: CNBC’s parent company, NBCUniversal, owns NBC Sports and NBC Olympics. NBC Olympics is the US licensee to broadcast all Summer and Winter Games until 2032.
Sources
2/ https://www.cnbc.com/2021/11/11/joe-biden-xi-jinping-summit-2022-winter-olympics-in-beijing-loom-large.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]