How corrupt is Britain? – POLITICS

LONDON Boris Johnson: transgressive genius, lazy or quite simply corrupt?

It’s a debate that has boiled amid a constant stream of recent scandals that have seen rules broken, jobs and contracts handed over to pals, Johnson’s allies protected and allegations of shady deals from the British Prime Minister himself.

Exasperated officials have resigned in protest at disrespecting their advice, and watchdogs have given the government a series of heavy blows. Still, nothing seems to seriously damage Johnson’s heart-wrenching regime, with his consistently strong performance in the polls.

But after a week in which No.10 tried to block sanctions against an MP who broke lobbying rules, insiders and Westminster voters began to question whether this government has finally taken its government too far. carefree approach to the rules.

Downing Street was forced into an embarrassing U-turn after opposition parties refused to cooperate in efforts to spare former Cabinet Minister Owen Paterson a proposed 30-day suspension for a flagrant violation of the code of parliament on paid lobbying.

Paterson himself resigned as an MP after it became apparent how ministers had misjudged the mood of the public and parliament, but there was an almost universal bewilderment as to how the government got drawn into the case in the first place.

Britain likes to think of itself as whiter than white when it comes to corruption, not a patch on infamous southern European regimes or hopeless case examples in the poorest or most autocratic countries around the world. Just as the UK seeks to reassert itself on the world stage after Brexit, the actions of the current government have tainted that reputation, leaving observers in dismay.

“I sincerely believe that the UK is not a corrupt country at all and I sincerely believe our institutions are not corrupt,” Johnson told reporters on Wednesday. “We have a very, very tough system of parliamentary democracy and control, especially through the media.”

But in a week that Britain looked more swampy than at any time since the 2009 MP spending scandal involving widespread abuse of allowances, the fact that he felt compelled to say so raised eyebrows.

On the edge of the abyss

Among many uninspiring episodes, the government handed public sector jobs to political friends; awarded COVID contracts to VIPs; allowed an ethics counselor to resign rather than accept his verdict of ministerial intimidation; appointed a Conservative donor to the House of Lords against the advice of officials; and illegally expedited a construction project for a conservative donor.

Johnson himself has been at the center of several ethical inquiries, including how a Caribbean island vacation was paid for; how he paid for the renovation of his Downing Street apartment; and whether he abused his position as Mayor of London for the benefit of an American businesswoman with whom he had an affair.

Investigations into his apartment renovation and vacation came to similar conclusions, concluding that he had not broken any rules, but noting that he should have been more careful where the money was coming from.

“If you talk to corruption experts, some will say, ‘yes, he’s already acting corrupt,’ and some will say it’s not quite,” said Robert Barrington, professor of anti-corruption practices at the University of Sussex. My personal view is that it wobbles on the edge.

He painted a grim picture of the road Britain could take if the situation continues to deteriorate, arguing that the best comparator country is the United States.

You can imagine what the United States would have looked like if [Donald] Trump had a second term, in terms of social division; lack of confidence in the electoral system; people resort to violence because they don’t believe the political system represents them or allows them to express their voice, Barrington said.

“Corruption” can range from criminal to non-ideal. Great Britain notes well eleventh on Transparency International’s Corruption Perceptions Index because its vice is judged to be second rather than first. But too many transgressions could move the dial the next time the index is updated.

Under the current government, there has been a noticeable change in the way things like the ministerial code are followed, said Steve Goodrich of Transparency International. When the rules are not followed and there are no consequences, the lack of accountability can lead to particularly egregious behaviors that could easily turn into the outright corrupt practices one would expect from less established democracies.

Professor Mark Knights, an expert on the history of corruption, believes that there are similarities between the ancient corruption of the 17th, 18th and early 19th centuries, when government jobs were bought and sold, and what ‘he calls the new corruption of the Johnson regime.

There are signs that we could fall back into a Walpolean era where favoritism, heritage and partisanship prevail, Knights said, checking the name of former Prime Minister Robert Walpole, considered an architect of the old corruption.

No.10 Downing Street dismisses suggestions that the Johnson administration is corrupt. Since 2010, we have dramatically increased transparency about how government works, from numerous publications on transparency on contracts, expenditures and meetings, to a statutory registry of consultant lobbyists, ”said a spokesperson. of the government.

“The government will go further to review and improve corporate appointment rules and increase transparency in procurement to ensure we maintain the highest standards in public life.”

Boris will be Boris

Johnson was never expected to run a clean administration like a whistle, and to some extent breaking the rules is factored into the way people think of him. Those who know him argue that he is either too sloppy or that he believes himself to be above trivial regulations.

He always had the idea that the rules didn’t apply to him, said his biographer Sonia Purnell, who worked with Johnson when he was a journalist in Brussels, writing weird stories for the Telegraph. He got the job after being fired from The Times for fabricating a quote.

American businesswoman Jennifer Arcuri believes Johnson has become less scrupulous in adhering to public standards since the pair were an item. She said POLITICO Johnson has aroused public suspicion and “at some point the world will find out the truth about what happens when you sell your soul in a quest for power.”

Others, including those who have not had sex with the PM, are more reluctant to use the C word, with discussions ongoing among opposition Labor officials over whether to strengthen his language. Unofficially, a former minister has said the Johnson administration is guilty of widespread low-level corruption.

But many Tory MPs POLITICO spoke to denied that the list of transgressions justified the term, arguing instead that Johnson was just too sloppy to be through the details of things and critics were taking advantage.

One said legal activists using the courts to highlight supply issues fosted a false perception of wrongdoing. We’re going to have to limit that, the person said, adding that previous governments were no less bad.

A former minister said: “Corruption seems to suggest gaining personal advantage, but I don’t think that’s what it’s about, I think it’s much more about Boris being too lazy to get into the difficult details. “

And the same person said Johnson’s refusal to deal with the details as he seeks to push his agenda for the government forward is sort of an asset. “It is the essential torture of our situation,” they said. Fastidious prime ministers with their meticulous attention to detail and professionalism are not considered our great prime ministers. The greatest are those who are willing to bend and break the rules and protocols to win. “

How much does the sleaze hurt?

Normally, pro-Conservative newspapers raked in the financial interests of MPs, while Johnson lost the goodwill of his infantry. One Conservative said that should be a real cause for concern …. I can’t remember a time like this since he became chief.

The usual rule of thumb is that Conservative backbenchers will shut up until they lead the polls. The Labor Party has so far struggled to mobilize voters’ sentiment on the subject. “Sleaze” remains a somewhat amorphous concept, and the party has been reluctant to shout “corruption” as it is a legally sensitive label. That has changed since the Paterson scandal, with a Labor official saying their party leader Keir Starmer and his deputy Angela Rayner believed “it was important for them to have a front row seat on this”.

James Johnson, pollster and director of JL Partners, said: The Paterson affair appears to have rubbed off on conservatives among the public as well. There was a slight dip in the polls for the Conservatives, and Boris Johnson’s ratings, in particular, were hit.

But he added that it might just be an obstacle in the way, as it doesn’t affect as personally as, say, Johnson’s former adviser Dominic Cummings traveling to Barnard Castle during a pandemic, and because the Labor Party is not yet seen as viable in the eyes of voters. .

Nonetheless, a former No.10 adviser said: “I think this is the worst it has been and they should be worried that this is the perfect storm of the old guard with no prospect of promotion fearing losing a second. job, and the new guard fearing that their best years may be spent in the wilderness if this continues.

Ben Gascoigne, Johnson’s former political secretary, has been brought back to the post of deputy chief of staff alongside Simone Finn in what Tory insiders see as a step towards getting a handle on the problems facing Downing Street.

But another former government aide was more optimistic, suggesting the No 10 would not lose too much sleep with an oversized majority and three years before the next election to stabilize his course.

Even though Johnson can hold on again, his latest contact with the scandal leaves a bad taste in his mouth that threatens to linger.