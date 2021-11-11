Trump faces tough legal battle over dispute with Jan. 6 panelExBulletin





Then-President Donald Trump speaks at a rally on January 6, ahead of the riot on Capitol Hill. Trump is trying to prevent disclosure of records to a House panel investigating the riot. Evan Vucci / AP .

A federal judge’s decision earlier this week dismissing Donald Trump’s claims to stop a massive release of documents to House investigators put the case on a new upward slope for the former president.

Representative Jamie Raskin, D-Md., A member of the House panel, said the challenge for Trump’s legal team now will be convincing a higher court to overturn U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan’s decision.

“I thought that was a brilliant and devastating opinion for Donald Trump and his fading hopes of burying the truth here,” said Raskin, who was also the chief impeachment officer in the case against Trump over early this year. “It was just meticulous on the facts, the statutory arguments and the constitutional arguments.”

Trump’s legal team quickly appealed the ruling on Tuesday night, which was followed by a wave of filings from both sides as the case moved to the United States Court of Appeals for the DC circuit.

Trump spokesman Taylor Budowich tweeted after the ruling that the appeal could be the key to a Trump victory.

“The battle to defend the executive privilege of past, present and future presidents from the outset was intended to be decided by appellate courts,” Budowich wrote. “President Trump remains committed to upholding the Constitution and the office of the Presidency, and will ensure this process is successful.”

Trump also requested a postponement of the release of some of his documents from the National Archives on Friday to the House select committee investigating the Jan.6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. Late Wednesday, Chutkan also rejected that request, which could send this fight back to the appeals court as well.

So far, the Court of Appeals has released an initial timeline for the case, with all parties scheduled a wave of briefings by December 10.

Judge rules against Trump

Chutkan said Tuesday evening that the public interest was in allowing the House committee to study the events leading up to the Capitol siege and to draft legislation to prevent such an event from happening again.

And she said, despite Trump’s claims, President Biden has the power to waive executive privilege.

“The complainant does not recognize the deference due to the judgment of the outgoing president. His position that he can override the express will of the executive seems to be based on the idea that his executive branch ‘exists in perpetuity’,” said Chutkan in his opinion. “But presidents are not kings, and the claimant is not president. He retains the right to assert that his records are privileged, but the outgoing president” is not constitutionally obligated to honor “that assertion. ”

She added that the investigation was part of a legislative objective and that there was no harm in showing the publication of the document.

Chutkan reiterated this position in the ruling against Trump’s efforts to stop the transfer of cases to the committee, adding that she would not overturn the existing court order. Rather, she said Trump could raise this issue in the appeals court.

“This court will not effectively ignore its own reasoning in denying an injunction in the first place to grant an injunction now,” Chutkan said.

Speed ​​of governing bodies for panel supporters

Some supporters of the Jan. 6 panel investigation say Chutkan’s swift ruling on Tuesday about three weeks after the case was filed bodes well for the case to go to court in a matter of weeks or months.

“We’re off to a good start,” said Norm Eisen, a former House impeachment attorney. “The most important aspect of the substance of this case is that it now falls to the DC circuit, where the appeal will go at the same speed. These are not meritorious claims. They are an extension of the ‘Big Lie’ . “

Raskin also expressed optimism for the next steps in the case, saying anyone who expected a nonchalant response from the court was about to wake up abruptly.

“It’s hard for me to believe that an appeals court will see grounds for a stay or an appeal here,” Raskin said.

“And you know, Trump’s problem is that all actions are on the other side. The underlying problem is a massive attack on the US Congress, the US Capitol and US democracy,” Raskin added. “It is against the well-established power of Congress to obtain the information it seeks for a legislative purpose clearly established here.”

Pressure to complete work as soon as possible

If Trump continues to fight against the release of the documents, the case could continue to find its way to the upper levels of the U.S. justice system, including the Supreme Court.

The defendants in the case which also includes committee chairman Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., And the National Archives, the White House records custodian of the previous administration, oppose any further delay in releasing the files.

Thompson said in a filing Wednesday that swift passage of legislation to prevent another Jan.6 attack depends on it.

“If the select committee cannot quickly receive the requested documents, it may lack time to adequately investigate the attack and fully understand its influencing factors,” Thompson said. “This would make Congress less informed and less able to develop and propose effective corrective legislation and other measures necessary to prevent the erosion of our democratic institutions for their timely passage by Congress.”

Some lawmakers have indicated that they hope the committee can complete its work as early as the spring. But a political deadline, the mid-term elections in November, could also motivate the committee to conclude quickly.

With just two Republicans on the Democratic-led panel, most of the House GOP members, led by Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, are boycotting the committee’s work. With McCarthy and others considering a potential takeover of the chamber in 2022, this could also mark the end of the committee’s work.

Raskin said the panel is already considering its efforts with a deadline by the end of next year, when the current Congress largely ends its charge.

“I think we all feel like this is something we want to accomplish in this Congress,” said Raskin.

