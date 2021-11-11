Xi Jinping warns of Cold War divisions as US rebuilds alliances





Xi Jinping has warned Asia-Pacific leaders against joining Joe Biden’s plan to strengthen alliances to counter China’s economic and military boom. The Chinese president said on Thursday that attempts to “draw ideological lines” or “form small circles on geopolitical grounds” were doomed to failure. “The Asia-Pacific region cannot and must not fall back into the confrontation and division of the Cold War era,” Xi said at a virtual summit of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation Summit. Xi sounded the warning amid hesitant signs of a slight thaw in relations between Beijing and Washington. Since taking office, Biden has taken a harsh approach to China, criticizing Beijing for its military activity around Taiwan, its crackdown on the pro-democracy movement in Hong Kong, and the treatment of Uyghurs in Xinjiang. Beijing responded by accusing the Biden administration of interfering in China’s strategic interests. However, the leaders of the two most important countries in the world are expected to hold a virtual summit as early as next week. Biden and Xi’s climate envoys made a rare joint statement of cooperation on climate change at the UN COP26 summit in Glasgow on Wednesday. But Thursday, Jake Sullivan, the US national security adviser, signaled that the US was working on a new “framework” for US economic engagement with other countries in the region, as part of its efforts to compete with the economic power of China. “Whether it’s in the area of ​​supply chains, or at the intersection of climate and trade, or digital, or investment screening and export controls. In a number of areas that are not traditionally part of trade agreements, we think it’s possible to put a global vision in place and align a whole bunch of countries around that, ”Sullivan told the Lowy Institute. , the Australian thinker. -Tank. The White House’s lack of concrete details on the planned “framework” angered American allies and partners who pushed for economic engagement. Sullivan’s remarks highlighted the challenge Washington faces as it attempts to improve US-China relations while formalizing alliances that exclude and challenge Beijing. advised When asked why the United States joined Aukus’ so-called alliance with Australia and the United Kingdom, Sullivan stressed the administration’s intention to seek even greater cooperation. from the American allies. “The president meant not only to Australia, but to the whole world, that if you are a strong friend, ally and partner, and you bet with us, we will bet with you. . . This is a statement to put your money where your mouth is when it comes to the rhetoric around alliances, ”he said. Aukus’ strategic pact, announced in September, drew a strong reaction from France, which lost a multibillion-dollar submarine contract with Australia when Canberra announced it would instead buy the ships from the United States. United States. Sullivan conceded that the United States had encountered “some challenges” in the diplomatic fallout with France. But he didn’t say whether the Biden administration was comfortable with how Canberra handled Aukus’ announcement. Additional reporting by Demetri Sevastopulo in Washington

