Explanation: What is the Jan. 6 committee looking for in Trump’s White House records?

WASHINGTON, Nov. 10 (Reuters) – The Congressional committee investigating the Jan.6 assault on the U.S. Capitol by supporters of Donald Trump is searching for hundreds of archive pages from the last months of the former Republican president at Home White.

Trump is fighting the demands and appealed a U.S. judge’s decision to allow the National Archives to release the documents, citing executive privilege.

Here’s an explanation of what the congressional committee is looking for and what might happen next.

WHAT FILES HAS THE CONGRESSION COMMITTEE REQUESTED?

The United States House of Representatives select committee requested a wealth of documents, including White House visitor logs, schedules, call tapes and handwritten notes from then-head of state Mark Meadows -Major Trump.

The committee is also looking for emails between Trump’s advisers about the 2020 presidential election challenge and the planning for the Trump rally near the White House on January 6.

Additionally, the committee requested photos and videos relating to Trump’s public comments on January 6, when he delivered a fiery speech to the rally, falsely claiming his defeat was the result of widespread fraud.

Bennie Thompson, the Mississippi Democrat who chairs the select committee, told CNN on Tuesday that the move allows him to see clips from a video Trump filmed Jan.6 as the riots unfolded.

In this video, Trump urged supporters to “come home in peace” but also “we love you, you are very special”. He also repeated several false allegations regarding election theft.

Thompson told CNN that Trump filmed the video six times because his advisers believed he was not forceful enough to tell the rioters to go home.

WHAT TIMELINE DO THE MAISON BLANCHE FILES COVER?

Most of Trump’s White House files date from the final weeks of his presidency. But the committee also asked for communications as early as April 2020 that would shed light on when and why Trump decided to broadcast false claims that the November 2020 election was rigged against him.

In a court hearing last week, U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan asked whether certain April 2020 records were necessary for the committee’s investigation.

But the judge said in his ruling that while the committee has “cast a wide net”, its demands “do not exceed the legislative powers of the committee.”

WHAT IS TRUMP?

Trump invoked executive privilege, a legal doctrine that presidents have used to keep their communications confidential. Executive privilege is rooted in the idea that presidents should have some privacy in their discussions with advisers so that they can receive the most candid advice possible.

Chutkan said in his ruling that the public interest in finding out what happened on January 6 outweighed Trump’s claim of privilege, adding that deference should be shown to President Joe Biden’s resolve to release Trump’s files.

“The legislative and executive branches believe that the balance of action and public interest is well served by the inquiry of select committees,” Chutkan wrote in his ruling. “The tribunal will not question the two branches of government that have historically negotiated their own solutions to Congress’ demands for presidential documents.”

She added: “Presidents are not kings and the applicant is not president.”

WHAT HAPPENS NEXT?

Trump has asked an appeals court to make a temporary ruling, known as a “stay,” preventing the National Archives from turning over the documents to the select committee. The purpose of the requested stay would be to allow Trump to appeal Chutkan’s decision.

The National Archives said it will send the documents to the committee on Friday, November 12, unless there is a court order directing it not to do so.

Reporting by Jan Wolfe; Editing by Scott Malone and Alistair Bell

