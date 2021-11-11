If Pakistan beat Australia, Prime Minister Imran Khan could watch T20 World Cup final in Dubai: sources





Pakistan’s T20 World Cup team take a group photo with Prime Minister Imran Khan (center) after a meeting at PM House, Islamabad on September 22, 2021. InstagramPM Imran Khan expresses desire to watch the final T20 World Cup in Dubai to shut down collaborators, sources say. Fawad Chaudhry says he has asked the prime minister to travel to Dubai if Pakistan reaches the final. Pakistan will face Australia in the semi-finals today in Dubai.

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan will travel to Dubai if Pakistan advance to the T20 World Cup final, sources told Geo News on Thursday.

All eyes will be on Dubai today as Pakistan face Australia in the second semi-final of the T20 World Cup. The winner of today’s match will advance to the final to meet the Black Caps, who beat England in a thriller on Wednesday night.

Sources told Geo News that the prime minister has expressed his desire to travel to Dubai and watch the T20 World Cup final in person, should Pakistan win tonight’s clash.

Meanwhile, according to Geo News, Information and Broadcasting Minister Fawad Chaudhry said earlier today that he had asked the prime minister to travel to Dubai if Pakistan qualified for the final. .

“Two strong teams, Pakistan and Australia will face each other today […] Pakistan put on a good show, which is rare, “the Information Minister said earlier of the match.

The Information Minister, attacking New Zealand, said the Kiwis’ security concerns would be “completely resolved” when Pakistan faced them in the final.

The Information Minister was referring to New Zealand’s last-minute withdrawal from its tour of Pakistan in September, citing security concerns.

Chaudhry said Pakistan would “surely” win today’s game as the entire nation prayed for their victory, informing the players that they had the opportunity to become superstars.

Chaudhry also said that five different players from the Pakistan cricket team have so far managed to win the player of the match award in the five matches Pakistan have played so far.

“Let’s see who will become the sixth player of the game,” said the Minister of Information.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.geo.tv/latest/381543-if-pakistan-beat-australia-pm-imran-khan-might-watch-t20-world-cup-final-in-dubai The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos