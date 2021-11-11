Boost to Xi Jinping in historic Chinese Communist Party resolution

Four-day plenum places presidents among top party leaders and strengthens status ahead of next year’s congress



The Chinese Communist Party adopted only the third landmark resolution in its 100-year history on Thursday, concluding a four-day plenum by consecrating current leader Xi Jinping’s place among the party’s top leaders and bolstering his status before a congress next year which will mark the start of his third term.

A statement adopted after the annual meeting of the Central Committee, called the plenum, said the party had adopted a resolution on the main achievements and historical experience of the party over the past century, which devoted considerable attention to the praise for Mr. Xis’ leadership and the call for the party to resolutely defend its central position.

He also announced that the 20th Party Congress will be held next year. He made several references to the need for party members to resolutely defend Mr. Xi’s central position within the party and to ensure that all party members act in unison.

Observers said it would ensure Mr. Xis’ dominance and further reduce the already tight space for dissent inside and outside the party ahead of next year’s convention, when it is expected to begin a third term of five years, after having abolished the mandates.

This was the third history resolution adopted by the party, and the previous two marked significant changes in its political orientation. In 1945, Mao Zedong passed a resolution that announced a diversion of Stalin’s influence and established what the party calls Mao Zedong’s thinking as its main political ideology. In 1981, Deng Xiaoping passed a resolution that marked another turning point from the excesses of Maoism and a one-man cult of personality towards the reform era that launched China’s growth and brought it down. propelled towards the second largest economy in the world.

Unlike Dengs’ resolution which recognized past mistakes under Mao such as the Great Leap Forward and the Cultural Revolution which claimed millions of lives, Thursday’s statement painted a rosy picture of the 100-year history. of the party, claiming that under his leadership the Chinese people had stood up. and the time when the Chinese nation could be intimidated and mistreated by others was over.

The statement called on all party members to take a rational view of the party’s history and said that by looking at the party’s efforts over the past century, we can see why we have been successful in the past and how we can continue to be successful in the future.

He praised Mao and Deng’s legacy and their ideological contributions, with the two former leaders receiving seven and five mentions respectively in the over 5,000-word English version of the statement. Mr. Xis two predecessors Jiang Zemin and Hu Jintao received simple superficial mentions. Mr. Xis’ name has been mentioned 17 times. He was referring to Xi Jinping’s thinking on socialism with Chinese characteristics for a new era, its ideology, as embodying the best of Chinese culture and ethics in our time and representing a new step forward in adapting the Marxism in the Chinese context.

The importance of the communiqué goes beyond the past and is not just about polishing the legacy of party leaders. It makes Mr. Xi one of the top party leaders since Mao and Deng. Moreover, its references to history and the airbrushing of past mistakes will likely herald a change in the way history is taught in Chinese schools and colleges, for example by focusing only on the successes of students. parties and highlighting the contributions of Mr. Xis. The many references to his base status and the need for unified centralized leadership will also mean a continuation of the centralization of power seen during Mr. Xis’ two terms at the helm.

The statement praised his leadership in responding to the pandemic, fighting corruption, ensuring more balanced economic growth and restructuring the military, saying the military had “taken concrete steps to safeguard national sovereignty and security.

He defended the crackdown in Hong Kong, where a sweeping national security law was passed last year, following months of protests calling for universal suffrage, has all but decimated the pro-democracy movement, claiming the measures helped restore order. Regarding Taiwan, he said the party strongly opposes separatist activities aimed at achieving Taiwan independence, but made no reference to unification, a long-standing goal of the party leadership. amid the recently mounting tensions across the strait.