Brad Raffensperger: I haven’t spoken to Trump. I don’t expect this to happen | Georgia





Brad Raffensperger, Georgia’s top election official, sat at his kitchen counter with his wife, Tricia, in early January, his cell phone on a metal stand so he could take notes. On the other hand, Donald Trump, who lost Georgia to Joe Biden in November, a result confirmed by multiple recounts.

The president had a direct and unimaginable demand for Raffensperger: to find enough votes to overturn the election results in Georgia.

Raffensperger, a mild-mannered engineer by training, refused to accede to the president’s request but viewed it as a threat, he writes in his new book Integrity Matters.

He and his family have since faced a barrage of harassment, including death threats, from Trump and his supporters. Republicans in the Georgia state legislature stripped him of his role as chairman of the state electoral council. Now he is running for re-election next year in what is expected to be an extremely difficult primary for him, in an area that includes at least one candidate, backed by Trump, who has tried to overturn the 2020 election results.

The Guardian spoke to Raffensperger about the January phone call with Trump, the threats against election officials, and whether he thinks there is a place in the Republican Party today for officials who push back against attempts to undermine the results of the 2020 elections.

Have you spoken to Trump since that January call? Do you expect to speak to him again someday?

No, I haven’t spoken to him and I don’t expect that to happen in the future.

Were you afraid at the time of [the phone call]? You have the President of the United States, the leader of your party, in a very hectic environment in the days after the election, urging you to do something that might affect whether or not he fulfills a other mandate. And have you ever doubted yourself in what you were doing?

I wanted to make sure we had all the facts. That we lack nothing. Our team has been continually questioned by me: what about this? What to say about this? And so we analyzed each claim. Then I sent a letter to Congress, it’s a 10 page letter, which I put in the book they received on January 6th and I know they were busy with other things. But it really does go through, point by point, every claim that has been made.

I understand that my side is in mourning and struggles to understand this, but 28,000 people, 28,000 Georgians, did not vote for anyone for the presidency. They skipped that and yet they voted against it. And when I give these three data points to the Republicans, they really start to understand, they start to understand that there was [tail-off] at the top of the ticket.

But people still talk about the ballots that were stuffed in the suitcase and everything. People don’t seem to be convinced by the facts.

I think everyone is better served when they have intellectual honesty. And to get intellectual honesty, you have to have intellectual curiosity. That you really want to find out the facts and have the courage to examine them and maybe your paradigm is shifted and challenged because what you were told was wrong.

At some point, I know that if all these people lied to me, and they know that they lied to people, I think they might get angry and really understand that they were being played.

Worried about the Republican Party flirting with these demands, and in some cases not disowning and even embracing them?

Well, let’s be fair and balanced. It bothers me that both parties do this. Because Stacey Abrams was in Virginia less than three weeks ago, and she said because you win doesn’t mean you won. Her story of voter suppression has been repeated by many, from Hillary Clinton to many other notable national figures. (Note: Abrams strongly rebuffed attempts by Raffensperger and others to equate his decision not to concede the 2018 Georgias gubernatorial race to Trump’s efforts to overturn the election).

So in fact both sides are guilty of this. And both sides have to step back, stop, and follow that line of integrity. When you follow this line of integrity, you can begin to rebuild trust.

Do you continue to receive threats?

Every now and then, now that the books are out, you get a text or voicemail message. Its people who really don’t want to know the truth and don’t want to dig into the truth. I understand where they come from. They are not happy to lose an election. They are not happy with the direction of the country and they are probably not happy with President Biden. A lot has happened in the past year under his leadership which is very disappointing and alarming.

Are you concerned about experienced election officials leaving their jobs?

I’m concerned that we’ve seen in Georgia, probably less than a handful of county returning officers, retire a little earlier.

And so you hate to see it happen. And you just hope they have a team in place that takes over that mantle and leads with strong leadership.

I wanted to ask you a few questions about the provisions of Georgia’s new electoral law that dealt with your authority specifically over the state electoral council. How concerned are you about efforts to give legislatures in Georgia and elsewhere more control over bodies such as the state electoral council and election administration?

I have always believed that these councils should be held accountable to the voters.

If you look at Georgia, the chairman of the state board of elections has always been an elected position. And so for that reason alone, I don’t believe it was wise. I believe that at some point in the future they will regret the decision they made. But it was done with the idea of ​​revenge, small retributions, throwing blame, to appease the people who are looking for, you know, a head on a platter.

So are you still very much against it?

Well its bad policy. I can’t stand bad politics.

You are in a competitive primary with at least one opponent who has expressed serious doubts about the integrity of the 2020 election. How concerned are you that someone could rise to power who gets a call from the president or someone else? another one and be ready to accept the kind of thing you weren’t ready to accept in 2020?

I believe that Americans are overwhelmingly good and honest people. And they are looking for honest government. And they’re looking for people who will stand aside and do the right thing. And I have shown that I will make the tough calls to make sure we follow the constitution, we follow the law of the state.

I’m talking to Republicans. I talk to a lot of them. And yes, I get insulted by a few. But many Republicans support what I did. They are disappointed with the results. They wish the president won. It covers the whole gamut. But people recognize that when people do the right thing, even when it may seem difficult, it really is something that needs to be modeled and valued.

I’m curious what message you think this would send if people didn’t vote for it. If what you did in 2020 ended up costing you the election next year, what message would that send?

Well, people have to decide individually and collectively what they want our country to look like. And I think Americans, as I said, the vast majority are good, honest, law-abiding Americans. And what they want are people who will make the right decision.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2021/nov/11/brad-raffensperger-trump-georgia-election-phone-call The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos