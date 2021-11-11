Prime Minister Imran Khan is with me, says Akhtar





Shoaib Akhtar controversy on PTV: Pakistani ex-stimulator says ‘PM Imran Khan is with me’ as broadcaster takes legal action – Shoaib Akhtar claimed he had Pakistani PM Imran’s backing Khan and his firm as his spinoff with broadcaster PTV Sports continues. The former Pakistani bowler had resigned sensational on the air after being “insulted” by host Dr Nauman Niaz. The broadcaster has now filed a claim for damages worth over 103.3 million rupees.

Speaking in the Geo News program “Jashan-e-Cricket”, former Pakistani fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar claimed that Prime Minister Imran Khan, along with all of the PTI, was on his side when it came to of his argument with Dr Nauman Niaz. Akhtar said, “From the government to the showbiz people, everyone is with me because they are mad at how a national icon was insulted during a live show.” When asked if PTV is making decisions individually or if anyone supports the campaign against Akhtar, the former bowler replied that he could “with confidence” say that Prime Minister Imran Khan and the cabinet were with it. him.

The Shoaib Akhtar PT controversy took a new turn after state broadcasters filed a lawsuit, sending Akhtar a collection notice for damages worth Rs 103.3 million for “being absent from broadcasts during the T20 World Cup and for resigning from his post without notice.

In response, Shoaib Akhtar said he was “totally disappointed” with PTV, but added that his lawyers were studying the details of the case and would come back to them because “they challenged the wrong person.” The former Pakistani fast pitcher tweeted: “After failing miserably to protect my respect and reputation while working for PTV, they have now sent me a payback notice. I am a fighter and will not give up and fight this legal battle. My lawyer @ SalmanKNiazi1 will move this forward according to the law. “

Completely disappointed. After miserably failing to protect my respect and reputation while working for PTV, they have now sent me a recovery notice. I am a fighter and will not give up and fight this legal battle. My lawyer @ SalmanKNiazi1 will move this forward according to the law.

Shoaib Akhtar (@ shoaib100mph) November 7, 2021

According to reports, Shoaib Akhtar was told in the legal opinion that he was required to pay PTV 3.3 million rupees instead of three months’ salary because he resigned without respecting the notice period. That aside, the state broadcaster asked Akhtar to pay him 100 million rupees in damages.

Federal Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry had formed a committee headed by the director general of PTV to investigate the case. The committee recently presented a preliminary report on the matter to the minister.

