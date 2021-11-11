Donald Trump allies push for ‘stay away’ strategy in some 2022 races





The “stay away strategy,” as one aide described it, would involve Trump avoiding states or districts where a confluence of factors – such as his popularity and demographic makeup – could mean his presence could sabotage republican chances.

“There are absolutely places he shouldn’t go. I wouldn’t put him in Maryland or New Hampshire or Arizona,” said a person close to Trump. Although the former president has campaigned in those states in the past for his own campaigns or for other candidates, this person suggested that Trump harm the GOP Senate or the gubernatorial candidates if he were to make appearances. next year.

The approach assumes an unusual level of deference on the part of the proud ex-president, who has long insisted that his support is the most essential ingredient in any Republican candidate’s quest to win. Trump has relished his position at the top of the GOP since leaving office and has spent much of the last week snuggling up with aides and advisers outside of Mar-a-Lago to discuss his involvement in 2022 and where he should be most active in the field. Trump has already endorsed leading Republican challengers and incumbents at the national and state levels in Florida, Michigan, North Carolina, Wyoming, Ohio, Alaska, Texas, and several other states.

It also poses a challenge to candidates who determine it would be better for them if Trump focused his attention elsewhere, but do not wish to clash with the former president by asking.

“They’ll have to make a strong case and it can’t be ‘I just don’t want him’ because at the end of the day a lot of these guys are running around on his policies,” the person close to Trump said, adding that it is “a delicate balance that some candidates will have to dance, but the whole point of the elections is to be strategic and to win, not to appease a former president”.

Trump spokesman Taylor Budowich disagreed that some Republicans will want to keep their distance, saying those who avoided the former president did so to their own detriment.

“All Republicans across the country know that President Trump’s approval is the key to victory,” Budowich told CNN, adding that defeated New Jersey gubernatorial candidate Jack Ciattarelli, “would have benefited from a Trump’s tele-rally the day before Election Day – instead, he proved Trump Never Equals Never Elected. ”

“Maybe I don’t want him around”

Some Republicans who spoke to CNN said the strategy was easier said than done. On the one hand, they noted, there are several states in which one or more GOP candidates may benefit from a high-profile visit from Trump, while other state candidates will want to keep their distance from the GOP. former president to remain in good standing with certain voters. . That could leave some Republican hopes with the awkward decision of showing up or staying home after a Trump rally in their backyard.

A former Trump official launched Arizona – a prime target for Republicans this cycle as they seek to regain control of the US Senate – as an example. The official cited Arizona GOP Senate hopeful Blake Masters, a former aide to billionaire tech entrepreneur Peter Thiel, who is currently running in the Republican primary to topple Democratic Senator Mark Kelly. Last November, Kelly defeated outgoing Republican Senator Martha McSally in a special election by more than 2 points while Trump lost the state to then-candidate Joe Biden by less than a half. percentage point, according to CNN data.

“If I’m Blake Masters and know Trump is pushing back on suburban women completely, it’s going to be a decision where I weigh the pros and cons quite heavily. Maybe I don’t want him,” the former said. responsible.

Masters campaign manager Amalia Halikias rejected the suggestion in a statement to CNN, saying he would be “honored” to receive Trump’s backing. The former president has yet to approve a candidate for the state’s GOP Senate primary, but was due to attend a fundraiser for the masters in Mar-a-Lago on Wednesday.

“From what we are seeing in our events, door knocking and campaigning, support for President Trump is huge in Arizona,” said Halikias, noting Masters was working for Trump’s transition team. in 2016, appeared at his July rally in Phoenix, and supported him in 2016 and 2020.

But for every Republican candidate like Masters who would rather support Trump in his arms, veteran GOP strategist Rob Stutzman said there would be one more who could suffer at the polls if he seemed too comfortable with it. the former president. For the sake of the GOP’s efforts to take over both houses of Congress, Stutzman said the former president will have to keep a low profile in some races if he can handle it.

“It is too early to say where these races will take place, but there are several where this strategy could work,” Stutzman said, suggesting that if Republican Gov. Chris Sununu had run for the Senate, as had hoped many members of the party’s electoral apparatus. he would, “he probably would have said we don’t want Trump in New Hampshire.” (Sununu announced this week that he will be running for a fourth term as governor instead.)

Some of those around Trump have presented the “stay away strategy” as a move to preserve what the former president sees as his strong backing record. According to a Ballotpedia tracker, 134 House and Senate candidates of the 172 Trumps approved in 2020 won their general election last November, although many were incumbents with very little chance of losing.

That did not include Youngkin, a newcomer to politics, who won the Virginia GOP gubernatorial nomination without Trump’s backing in the primary. Once Youngkin went through the general election against former Virginia Democratic Gov. Terry McAuliffe, there were times Trump considered breaking a tacit agreement between Youngkin’s camp and his team that he would not run. to campaign for the Republican candidate, according to two people. familiar with the situation. One said the 45th president finally realized, as the race tightened, that if he came and Youngkin lost, he would likely be to blame.

“But if things turned out the way they did, he could go to an NRCC fundraiser and claim it a week later,” a Youngkin adviser said, referring to Trump’s appearance on Monday night. during a fundraiser for the campaign arm of House Republicans, where he claimed by the MAGA movement single-handedly the victory of Youngkin.

Budowich, Trump’s spokesperson, said the former president ultimately decided not to rally in Virginia because he didn’t need them to train his main supporters.

“The rallies serve a vital campaign goal of educating voters about President Trump’s support for his approved candidates. However, in Virginia, Democrats from Terry McAuliffe to every outside group have spent more than $ 30 million on s’ ensure every voter knows that President Donald Trump backed Glenn Youngkin… and MAGA voters elected Youngkin accordingly, ”Budowich told CNN.

A second Youngkin adviser said the governor-elect’s team “worked hand in hand” with the former president’s political operation and criticized the media for “misinterpreting” the reasons for the absence of Trump from the race, noting that the governor-elect’s campaign adopted a surrogate non-political cover from the start that barred other prominent Republicans in the state besides Trump. On the eve of Virginia’s gubernatorial election, Trump also challenged reports of a rift between him and Youngkin in a statement accusing the media and “misleading ads” of trying to guarantee that his base “Make America Great Again will not show up to vote.”

“Glenn Youngkin is a former college basketball player, a private equity executive, and he’s worth half a billion dollars. He’s a boss. He’s not a Congressman running for the Senate or a state senator running for Congress, so it was on our terms, ”said Youngkin’s adviser.

Politics takes precedence over physical presence

Some Trump allies say the result in Virginia would not have changed had Trump shown up in the final weeks of the race to side with Youngkin, insisting his support is still a clear positive for Republican candidates and that they would be foolish to reject it in any form next year.

“Suburban and rural Virginia voters who surrendered did so because they support Trump and MAGA,” said Boris Epshteyn, Trump’s former special aide.

Still, Trump aides say their boss is willing to show deference to candidates regarding his level of involvement in key races as long as he feels their campaigns are aligned with his “L” political agenda. ‘America first’. And because Trump has already shown keen interest in some races – especially those featuring Republicans who voted to impeach him in January, like Reps Anthony Gonzalez of Ohio and Liz Cheney of Wyoming – an aide to the The former president has said he must forgo appearances in states or districts where he is also welcome, given scheduling constraints.

“He will always say to candidates, ‘Let me know if you want me to do something or not,'” the aide said. “It was the approach in Virginia and it worked and it will be the approach in 2022, because there are candidates where bringing it up will be super helpful and others where it won’t.”

