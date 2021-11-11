China: With CCP Signing Resolution, Xi Jinping Strengthens His Hold on Power | World news

The Chinese Communist Party (CPC) concluded a key meeting on Thursday, passing a rare resolution on the history of the party, strengthening the stature, legacy and future of President Xi Jinping as he seeks a third term unprecedented at the head of the country. end of 2022.

Passage of the resolution puts Xi, 68, in the same category as CCP icon and founder of modern China, Mao Zedong, and key architect of the country’s economic rise, Deng Xiaoping.

High-level meeting of the Communist Party of China (CCP) adopted landmark resolution on major achievements and historic experience of the CCP’s 100-year efforts, according to a CCP statement released and quoted by Xinhua News Agency , Thursday. evening.

CPC plenum passes landmark resolution, Xinhua headlined.

The adoption of the resolution concluded the sixth plenum of the CPC Central Committee, a group of 348 party members, which chooses its new leaders every five years, which has since met behind closed doors in Beijing on Monday.

Similar resolutions had only been passed twice before – in 1945 under Mao and in 1981 under Deng.

The resolutions helped consolidate the power bases of the two leaders and enshrined their roles in the history of China and the CCP.

China has approved the removal of the two-term presidential limit, effectively allowing Xi to remain in power indefinitely during its parliament’s annual session, the National People’s Congress in March 2018.

A 12-page plenum statement released on Thursday evening said a review of the party’s history was necessary to resolutely maintain Comrade Xi Jinping’s central position in the central committee and in the party as a whole and maintain authority. central committee and its centralized authority, unified leadership to ensure that all party members act in unison.

The statement praised Xi Jinping’s role in Chinese politics, citing his careful assessment and thoughtful reflection on a number of major theoretical and practical issues regarding the cause of the party and the country in the new era.

He is thus the main founder of Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism Chinese Style for a New Era. It is the Marxism of contemporary China and of the twenty-first century. It embodies the best of Chinese culture and ethics in our time and represents a new step forward in the adaptation of Marxism to the Chinese context.

The resolution’s adoption on Thursday coincided with Xis’ speech at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) forum where he spoke out against clique formation.

In a video recorded at the forum, Xi urged Asian countries to resist forming small circles for geopolitical reasons, a reference to US President Joe Biden’s efforts to counter China.

The Asia-Pacific region cannot and must not fall back into the antagonism and division of the Cold War era, Xi said.

Experts say Xi is rewriting history to strengthen his grip on power. It uses the History Resolution, which will be released at the end of the 6th Plenum, to shape the party history narrative. It will likely highlight the role of his father, an important figure in the revolutionary base in the northwest, as well as his own role in achieving an economically prosperous and geopolitically assertive China, Victor Shih, Chinese policy expert at the ‘University of California, San Diego, mentioned.

For someone who grew up in the party, telling the story according to their vision is important, Shih said.

The plenum heard and discussed a working report that Xi handed over on behalf of the CPC Central Committee Political Bureau. He also explained the draft resolution to the session.

It also considered and passed a resolution on convening the 20th CPC National Congress in the second half of 2022 in Beijing.