



A Russian national who served as the primary source for a negative research dossier on former President Donald Trump pleaded not guilty on Wednesday to charges of lying to the FBI about the legitimacy of his own sources.

ALEXANDRIA, Virginia (AP) A Russian national who served as the primary source for a negative research dossier on former President Donald Trump pleaded not guilty on Wednesday to charges of lying to the FBI about the legitimacy of his own sources.

A judge has set a trial date in April for Igor Danchenko, a former Brookings Institution analyst whose lawyer says is slandered in a deliberately false account by people with an agenda.

The indictment, brought by Special Counsel John Durham, accuses Danchenko of making false statements to the FBI about how he obtained information that entered the Steele file, a report compiled by the Former British spy Christopher Steele and Democrat-funded which included salacious allegations about Trump driving in Russia and allegations about the Trump campaign’s links to Russia.

According to the indictment, the FBI invested significant resources in trying to corroborate the case and relied heavily on it to secure surveillance warrants targeting former Trump campaign aide Carter Page.

Trump has stood against the record for years, saying it was full of lies and part of a Democratic smear campaign.

According to the indictment, Danchenko received information from a donor and Democratic activist named Charles Dolan Jr. which was included in the file. Dolan is not identified by name in the indictment, but his attorney has confirmed that Dolan, a former executive director of the Democratic Governors Association who advised Hillary Clinton’s presidential campaign in 2008 and volunteered for his 2016 campaign, is the person named in the indictment.

The indictment says Danchenko lied to the FBI and denied ever discussing the allegations with Dolan. Had the FBI known the allegations came from a Democratic agent who had a motive to make Trump look bad, the office might have assessed the credibility of the case differently, according to the indictment.

Danchenko’s lawyer Mark Schamel said in a statement that the 39-page indictment presented a false narrative designed to humiliate and slander a renowned economic intelligence expert.

Mr. Danchenko is a respected research analyst who discovered and exposed a plagiarized doctorate from Vladimir Putin. thesis and whose work has been recognized around the world for its intellectual rigor and precision, said Schamel. Over the past five years, those with an agenda have sought to expose Mr Danchenko’s identity and tarnish his reputation. … We will expose how Mr. Danchenko was unfairly slandered by these false allegations.

___

Associated Press writer Eric Tucker in Washington contributed to this report.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://wtop.com/dc/2021/11/analyst-pleads-not-guilty-to-lying-about-trump-dossier/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos