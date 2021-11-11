Tory MPs rant over ‘crazy’, ‘lazy’ and ‘toxic’ Boris Johnson in the middle of a sleaze row

Senior backbenchers even say MPs are ‘playing’ on how to ‘get rid’ of the ailing PM – as one of them was overheard saying ‘we wish Boris didn’t care “

Conservative MPs have attacked “lazy” and “madman” Boris Johnson as sleazy allegations threaten to swallow up his post as prime minister.

Backbenchers and senior figures told the Mirror that some Tories had “played on the way [the PM] could be eliminated “following Owen Paterson’s argument.

The eruption of “blue on blue” comes as the ailing Prime Minister faces new questions about the conduct of former minister Sir Geoffrey Cox.

QC is at the center of a new standards storm after earning more than $ 1 million from legal work in the past year. He clocked an average of 22 hours a week – in addition to his 81,000 job as a Tory MP.

It also emerged that the former attorney general was working on a Caribbean corruption investigation for 11 days when the Commons was in session – all while giving only one speech in parliament.

Meanwhile, backbench MPs raged at the besieged PM for ‘running away’ to a Northumberland hospital, while Labor MPs addressed the ‘toxic’ management of the crisis by the government.



















Picture: PENNSYLVANIA)











Commons Leader Jacob Rees-Mogg was forced into a humiliating U-turn last week after he tried to tear up the rules of standards for MPs and left Mr Paterson accused of repeated and “serious” violations of lobbying rules, off the hook.

Mr. Paterson then resigned and the government is faced with a wave of questions about second MP jobs and lobbying links.

The Prime Minister broke the so-called ‘red wall’ of the former Labor seats in 2019 and won a whopping 80-seat majority.

While many outwardly support Mr Johnson, they privately fear the Tories’ current fall in opinion polls, and some backbenchers are starting to round the PM’s ranks.

A high-ranking Tory MP said: “It looks a bit like a Black Wednesday moment. Very toxic. There is real fury, more deeply felt than when [former aide Dominic] Cummings went to Barnard Castle. “

They even added that some MPs had started discussing in parliament who could replace the prime minister.

“There have been meetings at Portcullis House where you wonder how to get rid of him, not yet ready for a stalking situation unless we start to see further erosion in the polls,” they declared.



















Picture: PENNSYLVANIA)











The word is he was never loved. He was lucky in 2019 and now he has lost his touch as a political Jos Mourinho.

“And now that, and his coward running away to Northumberland like he did when he and the foreign minister fled to Kabul when there was a third lead [for Heathrow Airport] vote.”

Another former minister was overheard saying “we wish Boris didn’t care, he only talks about himself”.

A former Cabinet minister told the Mirror: “There are a lot of very unhappy people and the more it rumbles the more they will become. Boris has failed to get this under control and now it is in danger of getting out of hand.

“He’s never had many friends in the House of Commons and the number of times he’s taken us up the hill he has fewer than ever.”

Another Tory backbench MP said: “A lot of us trusted him because he was an election winner. But the scales started to drop for many of us. If that luster continues to fade … “

A backbench Tory even predicted there could be a leadership challenge ahead of the next election – if Labor leads the polls.

They said the prime minister was “lazy” and had “transactional friendships”, surrounding himself with yes men in a “weak” cabinet.

The MP told the Mirror: ‘No one wants to make the trip to Alton Towers for three days – you end up with a huge headache and you are sick.

“Sometimes people just want a cheese and pickle sandwich on a park bench.

“Keir Starmer could be the sandwich and the bench. Rishi could do that job too.”

Asked about the extent of the crisis for the PM, another MP said: “It’s a new one. I don’t think we’re near a leadership challenge, but we really need to make sure it doesn’t. happen again.

“During all the Brexit wars and in the face of the Covid pandemic, I have never seen colleagues as angry as they were last week.”



















Picture: Getty Images)











Yesterday Downing Street insisted that any MP who is not visible to voters is not doing their job.

But records suggest Sir Geoffrey appeared in a corruption probe on behalf of the British Virgin Islands government on 11 separate days the Commons sat this year.

Labor has referred Sir Geoffrey to Standards Commissioner Kathryn Stone after video emerged of him apparently participating in legal proceedings in the British Virgin Islands remotely from his Westminster office.

Last night Chief Whip Mark Spencer called Sir Geoffrey – believed to be overseas – for what sources claimed was a disguise.

Yet Sir Geoffrey today released a provocative statement saying he had permission from the Chief Whip himself to visit the Caribbean tax haven – and even to vote remotely in Parliament from there.

The shameless MP’s office has boasted of regularly working 70 hours a week and constituency work is given paramount importance.

He added that he did not believe he broke the rules regarding allegations that he participated in a virtual BVI hearing from his Commons office.

This despite the code of conduct which stipulates that MPs can only use parliamentary resources in support of their parliamentary functions.

The statement insisted that he was not defending the Caribbean tax haven or any wrongdoing, but rather worked to help the public inquiry uncover the truth.



















Picture: PENNSYLVANIA)











It continued: Sir Geoffrey’s take is that it is up to the voters of Torridge and West Devon whether or not to vote for someone who is a seasoned and distinguished professional in his field and still practices this profession. “

Mr Johnson was asked about Sir Geoffrey at a press conference in Glasgow.

He said that while in the past MPs with secondary functions like doctors, lawyers or soldiers had strengthened democracy, it was essential that they put their constituents first.

If this system is to continue today, then it is crucial that MPs play by the rules, he said.

And the rules say two crucial things: You have to put your job as a Member of Parliament first and devote yourself first and foremost to your constituents and the people who send you to Westminster, to Parliament.

And they also say that you shouldn’t use your position as an MP to lobby or intervene in any way on behalf of any outside business interest.

It’s not just that you have to register those interests that you cannot lobby or represent as an MP on behalf of those interests.

These are the rules and they must be enforced and those who do not obey them should of course face penalties.