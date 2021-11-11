From TTP to TLP, Pakistan gives in firmly to the far right





Fast forward to the present. After bloody protests that started in late October that killed more police officers, the government appeared to be pulling itself together. Pakistani Rangers were deployed to the affected provinces and the National Security Committee designated the group as a terrorist organization, decided to use all means to stop them and blamed India, social media and anonymous journalists (in this order).

On October 29, National Security Advisor Moeed Yusuf warned against crossing the red line by the group. Two days later, the government announced a deal, details of which are kept under wraps. The group was to be removed from the Outlaw List, the cadres were released, all in the national interest. Notably, negotiators said the army chief could be credited with a thousand percent for the deal.

A notification probably explains this astonishing turn of events. On October 26, the Prime Minister’s Office announced the appointment of a new Director General of Inter-Services Intelligence (DG ISI), Nadeem Anjum. But Lieutenant General Faiz Hameed, the incumbent, would continue in office until November 19. It sounds like a deal, as the saga of appointing a new ISI chief has been going on since August, with Imran Khan desperate for Hameed’s retention but the military insisting otherwise, which has the whole country in turmoil with speculation. So no, it’s not over. Not by a long chalk.

Take a look at the negotiating team which included not only Foreign Minister Qureshi (presumably due to his religious status as Sajjada Nashin and his own ambitions), but also Mufti Muneeb, a power broker who was forcibly ousted. of the Ruet-i-Hilal Committee for his extreme views, Maulana Bashir Farooqi of the Saylani Trust who reportedly spends around PKR 10 million per month on projects such as education (The Trusts Facebook page is locked) and a man of business Aqeel Karim Dhedhi, a longtime friend of Imran Khan. Two parliamentarians were also part of the group.

So the clerics, the army and the Khans’ buddies got together to sort out the problems. It’s a pretty mixed group.

