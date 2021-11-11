Chinese Xi Jinping warns of Cold War ‘relapse’ before meeting Joe Biden

Chinese President Xi Jinping on Thursday warned of a return to Cold War-era confrontation in Asia in what was likely his last public speech before meeting with President Joe Biden in the coming days .

Relations between the United States and China are seeing subtle signs of improvement despite lingering disagreements that have left relations simmering for most of the year. The countries surprised observers on Wednesday evening when they announced at COP26 in Glasgow their intention to jointly tackle climate issues.

In another virtual address, this time at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) CEO summit, Chinese Xi told the region to reject political “discrimination and exclusion”.

“Attempts to draw ideological lines or form cliques on geopolitical grounds are doomed to failure,” the Chinese leader said, without naming the United States, but using colloquial language to refer to groups such as the Quad, as well as to the new AUKUS security pact between the Americans, the British and the Australians.

“The Asia-Pacific region cannot and must not fall back into the confrontation and division of the Cold War era,” added Xi, who reiterated the sentiments expressed in his – also virtual – speech at the United Nations General Assembly in September.

The Chinese president’s remarks at APEC called on regional economies to pool their resources to continue the “tortuous” fight against the COVID pandemic. He said Asia-Pacific – a geoeconomic concept fully embraced by Beijing as it continues to reject the more geostrategic “Indo-Pacific” super-region – should strive to distribute vaccines to fill the “immunization gap. “.

He did not, however, mention the unexpected joint US-China climate statement that came out of Scotland hours earlier. U.S. and Chinese climate special envoys John Kerry and Xie Zhenhua said the two countries will establish a task force that will meet regularly to address the climate crisis and share related technologies.

Xi noted, “By working together, we can all embark on a path of green, low-carbon and sustainable development.”

President Biden made no secret of his disappointment at the failure of his Chinese counterpart to attend COP26 and the G20 summit in Rome before that. Observers had predicted a likely first in-person meeting on the sidelines.

Summit next week

But this week’s reports indicated that a long-awaited “face-to-face” summit between the leaders was due to take place next week and possibly as early as Monday. Talks will be virtual again as Xi continues a 21-month streak without travel outside of China.

During an event organized by the New York Times Secretary of State Antony Blinken did not confirm the exact date of the summit on Wednesday, but said the virtual meeting would be “soon”.

Blinken said the Presidents have spent around five hours on the phone this year, likely referring to phone conversations in February and September.

Biden described the next chapter in US-China relations as underpinned by a struggle between democracy and autocracy. China, meanwhile, believes the United States is the only one to blame for the slowdown in relations and has made several demands on US diplomats that must be met for relations to be reset.

As the rivalry intensifies, Biden acknowledged the inherent risks that could lead to an “unintended” conflict. Last week, the president said he planned to make it clear to Xi that the relationship was now a matter of “competition, not conflict”, to ensure there was “no misunderstanding” between the two. two largest economies in the world.