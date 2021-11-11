Donald Trump may have left the White House, but it doesn’t feel like it in Windsor





Drew Dilkens, the mayor of Windsor, Ont., Is not at all nostalgic for Donald Trump. But he wonders what happened to all that relief he and many other Canadians felt when Joe Biden beat Trump a year ago.

“You know, in 2020 we all heaved a little sigh of relief…. We thought it was a return to meaning and sensitivity, at least in the bilateral relationship, ”says Dilkens. Today, however, “we are witnessing a level of protectionism which is becoming the new normal.”

Dilkens is particularly alarmed by Biden’s proposal to give large subsidies to buyers of electric vehicles made entirely in the United States – up to $ 12,500 in tax credits for car buyers. This one step, contained in “Build Back Better” legislation still under consideration in Congress, could devastate the Canadian auto industry that is so important to Windsor.

If Canada cannot secure an exemption or revised definition of “American-made” electric vehicles, Dilkens fears that the Canadian auto industry is not part of the electric revolution that is supposed to save the company in the face of intensified efforts. to deal with climate change.

“In many ways, the provisions that exist make Biden look worse than Trump,” Dilkens said. “We all thought it was going to be a change and a return to a respectful relationship. But what we’ve seen here is just – well, it’s picking an unnecessary fight. ”

So Dilkens knows exactly what he wants to hear when Biden and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau finally meet at an official summit in Washington next week with Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador. If Biden truly plans to be Canada’s best friend than Trump was, Dilkens says, he will back down on this American boost to the Canadian auto industry.

Exactly a year ago this week, Trudeau and Biden spoke on the phone after Trump’s defeat was finally sealed. Trudeau was the first to congratulate Biden on his victory and the first foreign leader to receive a call from the president-elect on November 9, 2020. Everything looked so promising; a relief, as Dilkens puts it.

But just as the United States is finding out, Trumpism – let alone Trump – has not gone away, and Biden is still struggling to put his country on a more progressive path. To all those voices south of the border growling that Biden has failed to fulfill all that hope he promised, you can add Canadians like Dilkens and others who fear the cross-border friendship will pass. always in the background after America, it doesn’t matter who is in the White House.

Dilkens was in Ottawa a few weeks ago chatting with senior officials in the Trudeau government and has received numerous assurances that Canada understands the importance of combating the Biden administration’s US buying impulses.

“I think every person I’ve spoken with has said the right things from our side of government, that it’s high on their agenda. They understand the impact of the problem, ”says Dilkens. The question is whether all of this will work. Biden finds it hard enough to keep his alliances alive in his own country to worry about relations beyond the home front.

Officials in Trudeau’s office say they are not making “a big media splash” over their opposition to subsidies for electric cars, but it is at the top of the list of issues the Prime Minister brings to Washington next Thursday for the so-called “three amigos” summit. It has been five years since the leaders of Canada, the United States and Mexico held such a meeting and it will be Trudeau’s first visit to Washington since June 2019 – one life and there are two elections (three if you count that. that brought Biden to power.)

Trudeau increased grants with Biden, PMO sources say, and Innovation Minister François-Philippe Champagne was busy voicing Canada’s concerns by flying over US cities last week. Canada’s Ambassador to the United States, Kirsten Hillman, also lobbied Congress as intensely as she did when Trump was in power and the free trade agreement was under threat.

Canada was successful in securing an exemption from Trump’s U.S. measures on pandemic relief equipment – the cause of political drama in the early days of COVID-19. If Trump could be persuaded to be less protectionist, optimists believe, surely the same must be possible with a president who was supposed to be Canada’s best friend.

Dilkens and others worried about Biden’s protectionism are not looking for another Canadian-American “bromance” like they did with Barack Obama. They would be happy with one more chance to feel that post-Trump relief that they felt only a year ago.

