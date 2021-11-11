Ismail Sabris’ visit to Indonesia opens borders and marks new milestone in bilateral relations

BANDUNG: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabris’ three-day official visit to Indonesia paved the way for the reopening of travel routes between the two countries, as well as a new chapter in bilateral relations that began nearly 65 years ago years.

The visit was a success, especially in the establishment of a travel corridor after nearly two years of travel restrictions between the two countries in a bid to stem the Covid-19 pandemic.

Ismail Sabri also assured Indonesians concerned about the presence of the Delta Plus variant that Malaysia has a high vaccination rate and a Covid-19 infection prevention standard to ensure a smooth travel corridor with Indonesia.

The Travel Corridor Arrangement or Vaccinated Travel Lane announcement by Ismail Sabri at a press conference with President Joko Widodo at Bogor Palace on Wednesday clearly pleased all parties, with Malaysians in Jakarta expressing their joy at the idea to go home.

Another result of his visit was the signing of two memoranda of understanding between Malaysia and Indonesia on cooperation in the field of education as well as cooperation and mutual assistance in customs matters.

The Malaysian private sector has continued to increase its investments in Indonesia, particularly in the real estate and transport sectors, through five memoranda of understanding and agreements worth US $ 3.1 billion signed during the visit of the prime ministers.

Ismail Sabri also, during the visit, took the opportunity to call on the Indonesian government to involve Malaysian entrepreneurs in the development of its new capital in Kalimantan. He also met with the editors and the Malaysian-Indonesian Journalists Association (ISWAMI) to further strengthen relations and foster better understanding between the two countries.

The Malaysian National News Agency (Bernama) and the ANTARA News Agency also signed a memorandum of understanding to improve the sharing of news and information through various media platforms.

Efforts are also being made to strengthen cooperation between Malaysia and Indonesia in the field of culture, in particular through the joint inscription in UNESCO of several collectively inherited elements of cultural heritage.

Ismail Sabri also assured the country’s president, also known as Jokowi, that Malaysia will continue to protect the welfare and protection of Indonesians working in Malaysia.

The visit also provided an opportunity for the two leaders to discuss regional issues, including Rohingya and Myanmar issues, as well as South China Sea issues.

He also invited Jokowi to pay an official visit to Malaysia. Jokowi has made two official visits to Malaysia since taking office as the country’s president.

The trip marks Ismail Sabris’ first official visit to the neighboring country since he was sworn in as the ninth prime minister on August 21, 2021, at the invitation of Jokowi.

I am very satisfied with my visit to Indonesia, starting with Jakarta, (with) a face to face with (Mr.) Jokowi. Many outstanding issues have been resolved, Ismail Sabri said.

The Prime Minister said this when asked about the outcome of his official trip during his visit to the PT Pindad military equipment production plant here today.

The visit to PT Pindad is the last event on the itinerary of Ismail Sabris’ official visit to Indonesia.

During the visit, the Prime Minister was accompanied by Foreign Minister Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah, Finance Minister Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Tengku Abdul Aziz, Defense Minister Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Tun Hussein and Chargé d’affaires of the Malaysian Embassy in Indonesia Adlan Mohd Shaffieq. Appointed