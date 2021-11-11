Pakistan: Imran Khan criticized for negotiating with assailants at Peshawar school | Taiwan News





Dost Muhammad was shocked when he learned that the Pakistani government had started negotiating with the Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP). The group was responsible for the attack on a military school in Peshawar on December 16, 2014, besieging it and killing 132 schoolchildren.

Muhammad lost his 14-year-old son, Asad Aziz, an 8th grade student, in the attack, which is dubbed “the worst terrorist attack” on Pakistani soil.

“The government did not trust us about negotiations with the murderers of our children. They do not have the right to decide on their own and speak to the TTP. They should have consulted us before engaging with them,” Muhammad told DW.

“Prime Minister Imran Khan’s children live in the UK; he cannot feel our pain, ”he added.

Khan toasted by Supreme Court

Earlier this week, Khan’s government signed a month-long ceasefire agreement with the local Taliban group, which has been implicated in numerous attacks on the country’s security forces and civilians during over the past 15 years.

The government is also in talks with the banned group, and some ministers have hinted that the group could be pardoned if it agrees to lay down its arms and uphold the Islamic country’s constitution.

Pakistan’s Supreme Court on Wednesday summoned Prime Minister Khan to a hearing into the Peshawar school massacre and grilled him over the TTP talks.

“Why are we bringing them [TTP] at the negotiating table instead of taking action against them? ”a judge asked Khan.

The court asked the prime minister to heed the parents’ demands and take action against the school’s abusers.

The Peshawar school massacre case was filed by the families of children who died in the attack. Every year, on December 16, relatives, families and members of civil society organize vigils in memory of the victims and urge the authorities to bring the culprits to justice.

Give TTP “a chance”

Pakistan’s national security adviser Moeed Yusuf said the government took no decision to grant amnesty to TTP members, stressing that the state was “very clear and sensitive” on the issue.

But other officials believe the government can force the group to disarm.

Fawad Chaudhry, Minister of Information and Broadcasting, told media that if TTP members swear allegiance to the constitution, the government could give them “a chance”.

“We believe that the government must speak from a position of strength,” he added.

At the same time, Chaudhry highlighted the Taliban’s return to power in Kabul, saying the new Afghan leadership had asked Islamabad to negotiate a deal with the TTP.

Analysts believe the negotiations show the government’s weakness despite the group’s military defeat.

“The Pakistani state defeated the group militarily in 2015, and while the TTP has resurfaced in recent months, the Pakistani military clearly has the capacity to tackle it again,” Madiha Afzal, foreign policy expert at the Washington-based Brookings Institution says DW.

“The other problem is that the government did not trust the parliament and started talks with the TTP unilaterally,” she added.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, leader of the opposition Pakistan People’s Party, criticized Khan for not consulting parliament before entering talks with the TTP.

Zardari, whose mother Benazir Bhutto, a former prime minister, was reportedly killed by the Pakistani Taliban, said this important issue requires broad consensus in the country.

A “terrible precedent”

Raza Rumi, a political analyst, said Islamabad was following “the American playbook for Afghanistan”.

“Instead of continuing an endless battle with the TTP, the Pakistani authorities want to find common ground to avoid attacks on state facilities. Moreover, if they continued to fight the TTP, the ties of Islamabad with the Afghan Taliban would be strained, ”he told DW.

But other analysts believe that the TTP cannot be trusted because in the past it has failed to fulfill its obligations under ceasefire agreements.

“The terms of the negotiations would require the terrorists to grant an amnesty in exchange for laying down their arms. This means they will not be held responsible for killing tens of thousands of Pakistanis and terrorizing a nation for nearly a decade. ‘a decade,’ Afzal said.

“It would also set a terrible precedent for other militant and terrorist groups in the country, as well as for potential terrorists,” she warned.

Analyst Rumi says the TTP is stronger than ever due to the US withdrawal from Afghanistan and the return to power of the Afghan Taliban.

“The TTP is in a strong position, and if Pakistan signed an agreement with them, it would be even stronger. The more deals you make with them, the more you show your weakness. a trained army and nuclear weapons, cannot fight militants, ”Rumi stressed.

“This policy will not be sustainable. Sooner or later, Islamabad will have to rethink its position and its approach vis-à-vis the TTP,” he added.

