Assault on the Capitol | Lenqute gets closer to Donald Trump





(Washington) His status as former US president does not change anything: Donald Trump fails to avoid the threat of a parliamentary commission charged with investigating his role in the assault led by his supporters against the Capitol.

Posted on November 10, 2021, 11:38 a.m.

Frankie TAGGART and Charlotte PLANTIVE Agence France-Presse

In the name of the public’s interest in understanding the events leading up to January 6, a federal judge on Tuesday evening authorized the transfer to Congress of 770 pages of documents relating to her actions on the day of the attack.

Donald Trump, who denies any responsibility for the coup, had nevertheless invoked the right of the executive to keep certain information secret to block the disclosure of the minutes of his meetings or the list of his telephone calls.

Presidents are not kings and the complainant is not president.

Judge Tanya Chutkan, in her decision

Lawyers for the Republican billionaire intend to appeal before the deadline of Friday, set for the transmission of documents to Congress. President Trump remains determined to defend the Constitution and the presidential office, one of his spokespersons, Taylor Budowich, tweeted.

But the judgment represents an important victory in the race against time initiated by the special committee of the House of Representatives.

Its president, elected Democrat Bennie Thompson, has also welcomed a decision that maps a complaint intended only to delay and hamper [son] determine.

Trump’s orbit

Composed in a large majority of elected Democrats, the commission seeks to publish its conclusions before the mid-term elections, in a year. The Republicans are indeed well placed to regain control of the lower house during this election, which would allow them to continue its work.

PHOTO ANDREW HARNIK, ASSOCIATED PRESS ARCHIVES

Stephen Miller, then senior adviser to Donald Trump, and Kayleigh McEnany, then White House press secretary, on October 20, 2020, the Capitol Commission on the Capitol Assaults instructed them to compare.

With this luck in mind, the commission is moving forward. On Monday and Tuesday, she launched new rounds of summons against relatives of the former president, including her former White House spokesman KayleighMcEnany and her adviser Stephen Miller.

So far, Donald Trump’s former advisers have not responded to summons.

Steve Bannon, considered one of the architects of Trump’s victory in 2016, even refused to cooperate, so the commission launched a lawsuit against him for obstructing the work of Congress.

It is now up to Attorney General Merrick Garland to decide whether Steve Bannon should be formally charged. Such a step is sure to be right-wing criticism, but could convince reluctant witnesses to come to Congress.

Without waiting, the commission has already interviewed more than 150 people, according to Liz Cheney, one of the few Republican officials very critical of Donald Trump who has accepted to sit in it.

The investigations have already produced a larger and sharper picture of those in Trump’s government and orbit who were involved in planning the Jan. 6 packs, said David Greenberg, professor of history at Rutgers University in New Jersey.

For him, the political impact of the investigation is, at this stage, impossible to guess, but the stakes are elsewhere. It’s impossible to say what will happen Donald Trump, he told AFP. Learning what really happened is essential.

PHOTO LEAH MILLIS, REUTERS ARCHIVES

The assault on the Capitol, Washington, on January 6

Jug for incitement

On January 6, thousands of Donald Trump supporters gathered in Washington as Congress certified the victory of his democratic rival Joe Biden in the November 2020 presidential election.

The former real estate mogul had addressed the crowd, hammering baselessly that the election had been stolen from him.

Hundreds of demonstrators then stormed the temple of American democracy, sowing chaos and violence in homes.

The images shocked the whole world and, at first, readers from both parties strongly condemned the assault.

But the former president, still very popular among part of the population, quickly reasserted his grip on the party, which allowed him to be acquitted in February after a trial in Congress for inciting the insurrection.

The hearings conducted by various parliamentary committees then focused on the flaws in the intelligence services and the police.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.lapresse.ca/international/etats-unis/2021-11-10/assaut-du-capitole/l-enquete-se-rapproche-de-donald-trump.php The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos