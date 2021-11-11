Boris Johnson risks being shot Thatcher-style by his own MPs if he doesn’t fix the sleazy, warns the big Tory

Boris Johnson risks becoming a handicap for the Tories and being toppled by his own MPs like Margaret Thatcher was, a party greats have said.

Malcolm Rifkind, a Cabinet minister during those dramatic events of 1990, said Conservatives were notoriously ruthless when prime ministers were deemed to have exceeded their usefulness.

The former foreign minister said The independent There is a growing mood that Mr Johnson is not showing proper leadership, after the failed attempt to tear up anti-sleaze rules to save Owen Paterson.

And he warned: I was in the Cabinet when Margaret Thatcher had to fall on her sword.

And while someone of Thatcher’s stature can be eliminated fairly quickly and mercilessly enough by the parliamentary party, no prime minister can assume that they are immune from that risk.

The warning comes amid the anger of Conservative MPs over the botched attempt to clear Mr. Paterson for breaking lobbying rules, which ended in a humiliating government retreat.

Sir Malcolm Rifkind was in Cabinet in 1990 when Thatcher was expelled (Getty)

It then emerged that Geoffrey Cox had been allowed to work and vote from the British Virgin Islands during the lockdown, informing the tax haven of corruption charges brought by the Foreign Office.

Backbench MPs said The independent that they feel very disappointed with Downing Street and that loyalty to the Prime Minister is eroded.

Sir Malcolm admitted that he opposed Mr Johnson’s appointment as head of the Tories in 2019, but said he was briefly encouraged by the fact that he was proving himself.

But he added: The big incidents of the week, and a number of smaller ones as well, suggest old habits are dying hard.

The events of the past week have been extremely damaging. I am not in the House of Commons, but it would appear that he risks being seen as a handicap rather than an asset.





If you are prime minister you should have the political savvy to know this is a very bad, stupid, stupid thing to do Sir Malcolm Rifkind

And the Conservative Party has a reputation, a well-deserved reputation, for being ruthless when prime ministers are deemed to have exceeded their usefulness.

Sir Malcolm said the failed attempt to correct the sordid rules had strong echoes of the equally disastrous attempt to impose Chris Grayling as head of Parliament’s intelligence committee last year.

An ambush by the committee which is required by law to appoint its own chairman has forced a man widely regarded as the prime minister’s sidekick.

There is a pattern of behavior. This is the second serious occasion that 10 Downing Street has sought, de facto, to give the government control over matters which did not interest it, Sir Malcom said.

Either way, he failed totally and seriously damaged his own reputation in the process. If you are prime minister you should have the political sense to know that this is a very bad, stupid, stupid thing to do.

When asked if Mr Johnson is not learning the lessons, Sir Malcom replied: It doesn’t sound like it and unfortunately he starts with a reputation, right or wrong, of being relatively indifferent to the need for government to lead by example in how to behave.