Biden set to hold virtual summit with Chinese President Xi Jinping on Monday





By Kevin Liptak, CNN President Joe Biden eagerly awaited virtual summit with Chinese President Xi Jinping is expected to take place on Monday, according to people familiar with the matter. The talks come amid heightened tensions over Taiwan, trade and human rights. At a time, the United States and China unveiled a surprise this week on the climate, highlighting some areas of cooperation. Biden had once hoped for an in-person summit with Xi, but the Chinese leader has not left China for nearly two years. The reunion will be Biden’s first with Xi since he became president in January, and it comes as Xi hinted at a slight warming in relations with the United States, according to a statement on the website of the Chinese Embassy in the United States on Tuesday. In the letter, Xi said China is willing to “improve all-level trade and cooperation” with the United States and put the two-world power relations back on track. The last time Biden and Xi spoke was in September, during a phone call that lasted around 90 minutes. The two countries agreed to hold a virtual summit last month during an extended six-hour meeting between Biden’s national security adviser Jake Sullivan and China’s top diplomat Yang Jiechi. The two met in Switzerland for talks covering areas of cooperation and disagreement as tensions between their two countries grew over Taiwan. The official said the content of this meeting fell far short of the heated public exchange Sullivan and Secretary of State Antony Blinken had with Yang and State Councilor Wang Yi during a meeting in March in Anchorage, in Alaska. After the meeting, Chinese officials accused the US delegation of being “condescending”, while a US official said Chinese officials appeared “determined to show up.” The-CNN-Wire

