Trump endorses GOP rival of outgoing Idaho governor





BOISE Former President Donald Trump backed Republican Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin over incumbent Republican Gov. Brad Little in the 2022 gubernatorial race.

Trump made the approval Tuesday night through his Political Action Committee following Little and McGeachin’s visits last week to his Mar-a-Lago club in Palm Beach, Florida.

Trump won the deeply conservative Idaho in the 2020 presidential election with nearly 64% of the vote. Trump has said McGeachin has been a real supporter of him from the start and will fight for strong borders, gun rights, American manufacturing, choice of schools and farmers.

Trump’s endorsement said: she will make a fantastic governor and never let you down!

McGeachin changed her Twitter profile picture to a picture of her and Trump standing next to each other and each giving a thumbs-up nod and tweeting: It’s a great honor to receive the approval of the greatest president of our life,

The Idaho Secretary of State’s office lists 14 active gubernatorial candidates, including eight Republicans and two Democrats. The Republican primary is in mid-May.

In Idaho, the governor and the lieutenant governor are not running on the same ticket. Little has yet to announce his re-election plans, but is expected to run and has raised funds.

As governor, I have worked effectively with the people of Idaho to make Idaho the least regulated state in the country and maintain the strongest economy, Little said in a statement to The Associated. Press Wednesday in response to Trump’s approval of McGeachin. They were pushing back Bidens’ vaccination mandates and unprecedented government overreach while banning vaccine passports here in Idaho.

Idaho currently has a billion dollar budget surplus and unemployment rate at pre-pandemic levels, which Little attributed in part to its restrictive regulations which, according to George Mason University, have resulted in Idaho the least regulated state in the country. Little in the statement also touted the signing earlier this year of one of the biggest tax cuts in Idahos history.

Little’s statement did not include any negative comments about Trump, a single-term president who continues to have significant influence over the Republican Party.

Last week, Little tweeted a photo of himself being recognized by Trump at a gala for the America First Policy Institute, a Trump-aligned nonprofit.

We also have Governor Brad Little, who is a great man, ”Trump said in a recorded video of the speech viewed by the PA.

Little and McGeachin’s relationship has declined sharply in recent months after McGeachin, as interim governor with Little out of state, issued executive orders implicating the coronavirus pandemic, and also investigated how to activate the Guard Idaho National Assembly to send troops to the US-Mexico border.

Little repealed all of his executive orders, including one that banned mask warrants, which Little says are decisions that should be left to local authorities.

Little has since stopped telling McGeachin when he leaves the state, most notably during Little’s trip to Florida, setting up a potential legal battle over how the Idaho Constitution should be interpreted in the matter.

