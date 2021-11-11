Narenda Modi’s World – India’s Path to Global Power | Highlights | DW





He is the key player in the new Indo-Pacific alliance against China. “No power in the world can stop a country of 1.3 billion people. The 21st century will be the century of India,” Modi said. After six decades of the Nehru-Gandhi family’s rule, India saw a commoner rise from the opposition ranks and rise to power in 2014. Narendra Modi has promised India a new start. And he knows how to stay in the spotlight: he’s the third most followed person in the world on Twitter. Equally adept at playing the dove pacifist and hawkish commander-in-chief, Modi has a score to settle with history. He wants to restore India to its original “purity” and ensure its central role in the world order. In India, he is accused of wanting to transform the largest democracy in the world into an anti-Muslim and anti-liberal Hindu state. Its influence on international politics, as one of the brains of the Indo-Pacific strategy against China, is inescapable. India has never been so powerful as it is today; inside, he has never been so nationalist and authoritarian. Who is Narendra Modi? What is the Hindu nationalist militia from which he came? This is the story of a turning point – for India and for the world. Broadcast hours: DW English THU 09.12.2021 01:15 UTC

