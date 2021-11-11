Judge rejects another Trump attempt to slow down documents to be sent to House committee on January 6





CNN

By Katelyn Polantz, CNN reporter, Crime and Justice

A federal judge said Wednesday night she would not help former President Donald Trump as he tries to buy time in his argument to keep files from his presidency, pointing him instead to an appeals court to ask for help.

Judge Tanya Chutkan’s latest ruling comes a day after she ruled against Trump in a landmark case over access to his presidency’s records requested by the House select committee investigating the Jan.6 attack on the US Capitol.

Trump, the judge said, cannot “sidestep” his rulings in an attempt to win the case by forcing a deadline, simply because he is appealing.

Chutkan upheld his decision that the documents from Trump’s presidency should be turned over to the House panel. She also found that Trump, as a former president, cannot claim that documents are covered by executive privilege, when the current president supports their publication.

With the National Archives ready to send files to the House on Friday, Trump is scrambling in court even for a temporary suspension.

Chutkan refused to give the break, inflicting the former president his second loss in two days. That means Trump will now have to ask an appeals court for emergency help to keep the documents secret while he appeals.

None of the Federal District Judge’s rulings so far “triggers the harm he alleges because the archivist will not submit the requested documents to the select committee before November 12, 2021, and the claimant can seek an appeal in the interval, “Chutkan wrote on Wednesday. night. “This court will not effectively ignore its own reasoning in denying an injunction in the first place to grant an injunction now.”

Trump has yet to seek help from the DC Circuit Court of Appeals, although he has started the appeal process.

Barring a court order, the Archives will release more than 40 pages related to January 6 on Friday, including White House visitor and appeal logs and three handwritten notes from the files of the former chief of staff to the White House, Mark Meadows.

Overall, Trump is seeking to prevent the Archives from giving the House hundreds of extra pages later in November, as the House pushes to speak to advisers close to his subpoenaed White House.

The Biden administration and the House select committee have opposed the delays Trump is lobbying for in the courts.

The House committee wrote on Wednesday that it needed Trump’s records in the White House quickly so they could continue to investigate the attack on Congress.

“The potential harm to the public is immense: our democratic institutions and an essential feature of our democracy, the peaceful transfer of power are at stake. Any delay will seriously hamper the ability of the select committee to carry out a full investigation and recommend a corrective legislation effective, ”the committee wrote.

In another file filed with Chutkan, the Biden administration said that Trump, as the former president, “has no personal interest in the files,” and that Biden’s White House decision to allow these presidential records to go to Congress should be maintained.

“The public interest weighs heavily in the pursuit of government business in a swift and full investigation into the events of January 6,” administration lawyers wrote.

This story was updated with additional details on Wednesday.

