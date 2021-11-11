India struggles to put out crop waste fires that fuel air pollution

GAGSINA, India, Nov. 11 (Reuters) – India’s efforts to reduce the burning of agricultural waste, a major source of air pollution during winter, by spending billions of rupees over the past four years did not do much to prevent a sharp deterioration in air quality.

Stubble burning in the states of Punjab and Haryana, which is part of the agricultural belt bordering the capital, New Delhi, accounts for 30-40% of air pollution in October and November, according to the monitoring agency of SAFAR air quality.

In 2018, Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s administration set out to tackle the problem by creating a fund to help farmers dispose of rice straw, left in the field by mechanized harvesters, using machinery.

It took 22.49 billion rupees ($ 302 million) and four years, but the plan to prevent farmers from burning their crop waste has not had a measurable impact on air quality, New Delhi being in the “very poor” category again this month, as in previous years, SAFAR data showed.

In the Karnal district of Haryana, 117 km (73 miles) north of New Delhi, dozens of farmers from 12 villages told Reuters that the authorities’ failure to iron out the plan’s problems and the prohibitive prices equipment had made it difficult for them to buy or rent it.

“The subsidy plan looks good on paper, but officials have failed to resolve our practical issues,” said Kishan Lal, a grain farmer.

“Despite the subsidy, the machines are beyond our reach.”

A government spokesperson did not respond to a request for comment. Two government officials, who both declined to be identified, admitted the plan did not end the stubble burning and said it would take time.

Under this plan, individual farmers can get a 50% subsidy and agricultural cooperatives an 80% subsidy to purchase the machines to cut, collect and transport the compressed paddy straw.

In addition to the subsidy offered by the federal government, since 2018, the state of Punjab has spent 10.45 billion rupees on harvest waste management.

The farmers said that the three machines needed cost between 250,000 and 350,000 rupees, and that they also had to buy at least three tractors and two forklifts. A tractor and cart – not covered by the subsidy program – cost around Rs 550,000 and Rs 300,000, respectively.

In addition, farmers have to pay up front first and then claim the subsidy, which can take up to 10 months, farmer Jagdish Singh said.

To be eligible for the subsidy, farmers must purchase the machines only from certain government-approved stores, which often sell the equipment at a higher price, the farmers said.

‘RACE AGAINST TIME’

Last month, producers in three villages – Raipur Jattan, Shahjahanpur and Gagsina – pooled their money to buy a set of machines, but quickly found that it was insufficient to manage a total of 9,000 acres of farmland. distributed in the villages.

“The machines can barely cover 200 to 300 acres in 20 days,” farmer Rakesh Singh said. “Forget three villages, this machine is not even enough for one. We burn the residue as we race against the clock to plant wheat.”

After the rice harvest, farmers have a short window of around 20 days to plant wheat, and late sowing means lower yields.

A sharp increase in rice production and yields in India, the world’s largest grain exporter, has exacerbated the problem of wasted crops, with Punjab and Haryana generating more than 27 million tonnes of rice straw per year . Read more

“The plan failed to solve the problem because most farmers cannot afford such expensive machines,” said Sunil Dahiya, an analyst at the Clean Air and Energy Research Center.

The two government officials argued that the transition to mechanized agricultural waste management would be a slow process. Encouraging electricity, paper and sugar producers to use rice straw as fuel could also be a viable solution, they said.

“Instead of turning Punjab and Haryana into a junkyard of these machines, the government should pay farmers 200 rupees for 100 kg of rice straw which can be used as a raw material for many industries,” the government said. agricultural economist Devinder Sharma.

($ 1 = 74.43 rupees)

Reporting by Mayank Bhardwaj and Neha Arora Editing by Robert Birsel

