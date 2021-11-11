Trump’s attacks on McConnell seen as prelude to White House candidacy in 2024





(The Hill) – Former President Donald Trump refuses to let his feud with Senator Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) For president die.

More than anyone in politics, McConnell, the leader of the Senate minority, is emblematic of the Republican establishment in Washington, and Trump’s repeated rounds against McConnell seem designed to make GOP base voters understand that Trump despite his four years in the White House being the real underdog candidate in a 2024 primary.

Trump has shown interest in running for president again through other means, including supporting the work of the Make America Great Again Action super PAC, which hosted its first fundraising event at the Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster , NJ.

The former president presents the 2022 Republican primaries as a choice between his brand of conservative America First populism and a party establishment that is not quite in tune with its conservative base.

It’s the clearest sign he’s running for president, Republican strategist Ford OConnell de Trumps said. Repeated attacks on McConnell.

Trump’s latest move was to tear McConnell apart for being one of 19 Senate Republicans who voted in August for a $ 1,000 billion bipartisan infrastructure package, which the House passed last week, giving the President Joe Biden a major victory.

Why Old Crow Mitch McConnell voted for a terrible Democratic Socialist infrastructure plan and urged other members of his party to follow suit, when he was unable to get a big plan to infrastructure wanting to be presented by me and the Republican Party? Trump fumed in a statement Tuesday.

Biden and Democrats will be able to point to the biggest infrastructure spending bill in history as a significant achievement ahead of the 2022 midterms and the 2024 presidential election and the Tories are furious about it.

Thirteen House Republicans voted in favor of the measure on Friday, prompting an immediate reaction and condemnation from their more conservative colleagues.

What he is saying is that McConnell is unable to keep his caucus online. The people most upset with this bill are the grassroots of the Republican Party, and what Donald Trump is saying is that your party has let you down again and only I can keep them in line, OConnell added.

Ned Ryun, a Trump ally and founder and CEO of American Majority, a conservative group that trains candidates and activists, says he has no doubts Trump is preparing for another presidential race.

He’s not going anywhere. He just collected as much money as he collected in his super PAC. He does not do this to play the winks. Prepare for Trump 2024, he said.

Ryun noted that McConnell had never been particularly popular with the Republican base and said that is why Republican nominee Eric Greitens, who is running for the Missouri Senate and seeking approval from Trump, said that he would not support McConnell for another term as GOP leader in the Senate.

Ryun said other Republican Senate candidates are also considering trying to make McConnell a problem in their races.

I wouldn’t be surprised if people in Arizona, Ohio and other key senatorial races said that, he said, referring to Greitens’ promise to vote against McConnell’s candidacy for a another term of office.

Ryun said the call to replace McConnell as leader gives Trump a powerful argument as a candidate who would run again as a Republican alien.

He said Trump was speaking out to see if we can get real America First leadership in the Senate.

Is he trying to wave to see how far people are willing to go and say, We want America First leadership or better leadership than Mitch McConnell that better reflects the grassroots? Yes, I can see where Trump is trying to push them in that direction, he added.

Republican Senate sources, however, say McConnell faces no challenge in his leadership position in the Senate Republican Conference, and no GOP senator has indicated a desire to run against him for the post. highest direction.

A senior Republican Senate official said McConnell still enjoys the unwavering support of his fellow Republican senators.

With its members, it has no effect, the source said of the effect of Trump’s attacks on McConnells as a leader.

McConnell has defended his support for the $ 1 trillion infrastructure bill, motivated by the interests of his home state of Kentucky, which will receive about $ 4 billion to settle its backlog of deferred maintenance and other priorities.

We have a lot of infrastructure needs, both in rural areas and with big bridges. It’s a godsend for Kentucky, he told local CBS News affiliate WKYT.

He noted that the American Society of Civil Engineers gave Kentucky infrastructure a C-minus.

But while federal funding can be of great help for Kentucky’s infrastructure needs, it also gives Trump a good problem separating the party leadership in Washington from the grassroots GOP, which remains largely loyal to the party. ‘former president.

I thought the vote for the infrastructure bill was going to be a bad vote for Republicans months ago, said Vin Weber, a GOP strategist. And I believe it is and will be for the Republicans who voted for it.

This is Trump’s opportunity to shoot McConnell. I think he doesn’t want competing voices in the Republican Party at all, he added. McConnell is the biggest remaining figure in the Republican Party now and for a long time. I just think Trump doesn’t like it.

McConnell and Trump have had a good working relationship for the most part during Trump’s four years in the White House. Their most tense moment while Trump was in power came when the president criticized McConnell for not repealing the Affordable Care Act, after the late Sen. John McCain (R-Arizona) surprised his colleagues by voting for kill the so-called meager repeal plan.

The two leaders separated after the 2020 election, when McConnell informed Trump in a phone call in mid-December, a day after the Electoral College vote, that he would recognize Biden as president-elect. McConnell said this was the last time he spoke to Trump.

Their relationship became more strained over the following weeks when McConnell dissuaded his Senate colleagues from supporting an objection to the Electoral College tally on January 6.

The latest breaking point came when a crowd of Trump supporters stormed the Capitol on January 6 in an attempt to stop Congress’ certification of the Electoral College.

McConnells associates later told media the GOP leader was furious over the day’s events, which left several people dead, including a Capitol Hill police officer.

McConnell expressed his anger at the president when he gave a scathing speech in the Senate after voting on technical grounds against Trump’s conviction on an impeachment article accusing him of inciting an insurgency.

“There is no doubt, no, that President Trump is practically and morally responsible for bringing about the events of the day,” McConnell said on the ground.

“A crowd was attacking the Capitol on his behalf,” he added. “These criminals carried his banners, hung his flags and shouted their loyalty to him. “

Trump responded days later by issuing a 600-word statement calling on Republicans in the Senate to replace McConnell at the helm.

If Republican senators stay with him, they won’t win anymore, Trump warned.

Since that high-profile public battle, McConnell has regularly avoided questions about Trump’s repeated attacks and has always said he wants to stay focused on tackling the Bidens agenda and winning back the Senate majority in 2022.

McConnell said earlier this year that he would absolutely support Trump in 2024 if he were the Republican presidential candidate.

Al Cross, a professor of journalism at the University of Kentucky and a longtime commentator on Kentucky politics, said McConnell only had to worry about maintaining the loyalty of the Senate GOP conference and didn’t nothing to gain by retaliating against Trump.

McConnell has no national constituency other than the other 49 Republican senators. He doesn’t have to worry so much about opinion polls, he said.

There is no percentage to fight back against Donald J. Trump, and McConnell always plays the percentages, he added. McConnell’s main directive is to avoid dividing the caucus and, by extension, the party.

