China: Communist Party Passes History Resolution to Uplift Xi | Xi Jinping News





Communist Party leaders conclude a key meeting in Beijing seen as a consolidation of President Xi Jinping’s power.

The ruling Communist Party in China has approved a resolution on its history and achievements, the state-run Xinhua News Agency reported, a move seen as further consolidation of President Xi Jinping’s authority. The landmark resolution came Thursday at the culmination of the sixth plenum of the party’s Central Committee, a group of around 370 members that chooses its new leaders every five years, which had been held behind closed doors in Beijing since Monday. The Central Committee decided that the lesson to be learned from the party’s history was to stand firm in 10 areas, with party leadership the top priority, Xinhua said. The Party Central Committee called on the whole party, the whole army and the people of all ethnic groups to unite more closely around the Party Central Committee with Comrade Xi Jinping as the core, to put fully implemented Xi Jinping’s new era of socialism with Chinese characteristics, the document read. Prior to the meeting, the measure was seen as strengthening Xis’ position, a year before he won an unprecedented third term as party leader. This was only the third historic resolution of its kind since the party’s founding in 1921. The first two, in 1945 and 1981, had the effect of consolidating the authority of leaders Mao Zedong and Deng Xiaoping, respectively. No rivals Xi is widely regarded as China’s most powerful leader since Mao. The party removed the term limits for Xis as president in 2018, indicating its intention to stay in power. The landmark statement is expected to focus on the parties’ successes in overseeing China’s economic boom and likely ignore the deadly political violence during its first decades in power and growing complaints about human rights abuses. ‘man. When the presidential term limit was lifted in 2018, officials told reporters Xi may need more time to ensure economic and other reforms are carried out. Xi has no obvious rivals, but an attempt to stay in power has the potential to alienate young party figures who may see their chances of promotion diminished. In addition, political scientists point to the experience of other countries in Asia, Africa and Latin America and warn that long periods of one-person rule lead to official decisions and worse economic performance. Ending the divisions of the Cold War era The event is accompanied by a flurry of international diplomatic activity. Beijing and Washington announced a surprise climate pact at the COP26 summit on Wednesday, unlike their recent fight, and Xi and US President Joe Biden are expected to hold a video conference in the near future. However, Xi also warned Thursday of a return to Cold War-era divisions in the Asia-Pacific region during a speech on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit, with tensions lingering about. from Taiwan. Attempts to draw ideological lines or form small circles on geopolitical grounds are doomed to failure, he told a virtual business conference in thinly veiled comments aimed at the United States. Beijing also struck this week during a visit by US lawmakers to Taiwan, an autonomous country, which China considers its territory.

