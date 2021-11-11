Day tripper Boris Johnson ignores calls to stay in Glasgow until COP26 deal is reached

Climate change day tripper Boris Johnson was invited last night to stay in Glasgow for as long as it takes to reach a meaningful deal at COP26.

Nicola Sturgeon appealed to the Prime Minister to stay in the faltering climate talks to achieve a planet-friendly outcome after a draft deal ends climate change until the next year.

Johnson rushed to Glasgow on Wednesday with 48 hours of formal talks to go and a negotiations update showing the 2030 targets to limit rising temperatures would be missed.

He came in part to avoid the sordid scandal engulfing his party and also to make a desperate appeal to negotiators and national leaders to have more ambition for a deal before Friday’s deadline.

Both issues were confronted by the Prime Minister at a press conference in Glasgow, but the Tory leader dodged an invitation to stay and make a difference in the talks after Sturgeon bolstered his political truce with an offer to aid.

The Prime Minister, who is on the sidelines of the conference, said: I welcome the return of prime ministers to Glasgow and urge them to stay as long as necessary until an agreement is reached. As has always been the case, I will do all I can to help and support these efforts.

The SNP chief said: The draft cover text is a start, but it has to be the floor – not the ceiling.

The imperative for leaders now – on climate finance and the path to 1.5 degrees – is to trade ambition significantly upwards. It should not be diluted.

She added: It is vital that the world comes out of COP 26 with 1.5 degrees alive and well, and closing the financial gap is key to that. It is also a moral obligation that developed countries owe to the less developed and the most vulnerable to the impact of climate change.

But Johnson delivered an essentially pessimistic message to delegates and to the waiting world, saying the Glasgow conference will not solve climate change in one fell swoop,

He added that the most depressing thing about climate change was that it didn’t really look like it could be fixed anytime soon.

But the prime minister said at the press conference: what we can possibly do, if things go well in the remaining 48 hours, 52 hours, whatever we have and I don’t see why we shouldn’t not do an extension if we have to, but you know I don’t want to is the possibility that we come out with the first real roadmap for a solution to man-made climate change that I can think of in my lifetime.

He added: It is now at hand. At COP26 in these last days, we just need to reach out and grab it.

My question to my fellow world leaders as we enter the final hours of COP26 is: will you help us do this? Will you help us seize the opportunity or stand in the way?

On the heels of the Prime Minister in Glasgow, Labor Ed Miliband accused Johnson of failing in his duty by showing up one day as negotiations appeared to miss the 1.5 ° C target on carbon emissions at low kilometers.

Miliband said: I can’t believe for my life why he’s going back to London. It makes it a day trip to the largest ever summit on climate change. When he is a host, it is a dereliction of duty. He would have to stay to take control.

He said: I think we need to be clear three days before the summit that there is a gulf between where we are and where we need to be.

The past 24 hours have been a pretty devastating reality test on the government’s attempts to frankly greenwash Glasgow.

Climate action tracking tells us that instead of 1.5 degrees, the commitments for 2030 were on track for a devastating 2.4 degrees, meaning billions of people will suffer from extreme heat waves .

Miliband added: We need to reduce emissions from our 53 billion tonnes projected in 2030 to 25 billion tonnes by that date. That’s a 28 billion tonne gap and on yesterday’s UN update, we only closed 4.8 billion tonnes of that 28 billion tonne gap.

It’s far, far away from where we need to be.

