New national program strikes backlash in Pakistan





LITTLE IN PAKISTAN would deny that anything needs to be done to improve its education system. The country lags well behind Bangladesh, India and Iran, and barely above Afghanistan, in the UN education rankings. Less than 60% of people over 15 can read and write, having attended school on average for 5.2 years. In Bangladesh, on the other hand, the literacy rate is 74%, with 6.2 years of education.

Headlines hide as much as they reveal. In the country’s elite schools, the children of the rich study in English for international exams and set their sights on the best universities in the world. On the other end of the spectrum, 23 million children are out of school at all, with girls being much less likely than boys to be in school. Public schools, where they exist, have a reputation for rote learning. Private schools of varying quality fill the void. Many poor families send their children to madrasas, which tend to ignore subjects like science and math. Some convey extremist ideologies. Imran Khan, the Prime Minister, calls this division educational apartheid and has pledged to get rid of it.

Such a goal is admirable, but the tool of choice has been criticized by academics, educators and parents. Earlier this year, the government began rolling out a single national curriculum (SNC) for all schools, including madrasas. This set of minimum standards aims to improve the quality of education and increase the prospects of students. But its ambitions are even broader. Among the objectives listed by the Ministry of Education is increasing social cohesion and national integration.

The new curriculum has so far only been rolled out in primary schools, but already some of its diktats are causing a backlash. The SNC has increased the number of subjects, such as general knowledge, which must use textbooks in Urdu or other local languages ​​rather than English. Mr Khan, himself an old boy from Aitchison College, the country’s most prestigious school, is making his case in hard post-colonial terms. When you acquire an education in English, you embrace the whole culture, he says, adding that you become [a] slave of this particular culture.

Yet resistance to the CNS imposition of local language learning is not just an elite phenomenon. There have been reports of schools reluctant to implement it. And there is a huge demand for English from parents who see it as a way for their children to stand out in the workforce, teachers say. Mariam Chughtai, director of the national council responsible for developing the program, says the goal is not to abandon English but to elevate local languages. When we think of multilingualism, we think of French, German and English. But when you say bilingual in Urdu and English, the elites despise it, she says. Yet no one denies the importance of English. It’s here to stay.

A bigger complaint is that the Conservatives are using the program to increase religious education in schools. Rather than turning madrasas into schools, he will turn schools into madrasas, critics accuse. Indeed, the list of key considerations of the Ministry of Education in the development of the curriculum places the teachings of the Quran at the very first place. Non-Muslims do not need to take courses on Islam, but religious content seeps into other subjects, such as Urdu language courses which include passages on the Muslim caliphs. The government maintains that there is nothing wrong with teaching religion in a religious country.

The third criticism is perhaps the most relevant. Pakistan’s appalling learning outcomes are not so much the result of content as of access, says Jasir Shahbaz, an educator in Lahore. A new program will do little to fix this problem. The problem is not so much what children study, but how many children actually study or actually understand what they are studying, he says.

The battles are likely to intensify as older students begin the new curriculum next year. Ms Chughtai says it will take time for the results to show up. But the fury, she says, is because the changes affect even the elite: every time you try to make a major political change, for the small minority of people for whom even the broken system was working, they will. to fear.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.economist.com/asia/2021/11/11/a-new-national-curriculum-sparks-a-backlash-in-pakistan The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos