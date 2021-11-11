Who did Donald Trump support in Idaho? Janice McGeachin was her choice





Former President Donald Trump endorsed Idaho Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin as governor in a statement this week, calling her a true supporter of MAGA from the very beginning.

I give Janice McGeachin my full and utter approval to be the governor of Idaho, Trump said. She will make a fantastic governor and will never let you down.

McGeachin is running to replace Republican Gov. Brad Little, who has yet to announce whether he will stand for re-election, along with seven other declared Republican candidates, including activist Ammon Bundy.

McGeachin called Trump’s endorsement a great honor and added Approved by President Trump to his Twitter bio.

Many of Trump’s non-incumbent approvals this year have been acts of revenge against Republicans he deems disloyal to him. In the Idaho run, however, his relationship with the incumbent, Little, looked good.

Since Trump won the state by nearly 64% in 2020, Little has not been pressured by Trump to overturn election results, like governors in swing states like Arizona and Georgia. And Trump called Little a formidable gentleman during a speech in Mar-a-Lago last week, Politico noted.

Yet Little did not court Trump’s endorsement like McGeachin. Last week, in a tweet that included a video wearing a MAGA red hat, McGeachin said she had met Trump twice.

It was great to meet our president and share our thoughts on what we need to do to protect our people both here in Idaho and across the country, she said in the video. McGeachin said he discussed issues such as education, the border and their opposition to Republicans who voted for the bipartisan infrastructure bill.

Despite no evidence of widespread electoral fraud, McGeachin looked into Trump’s claims about the 2020 election. After a Republican-backed audit in Arizona found no evidence the election was stolen, she requested additional audits in all 50 states.

