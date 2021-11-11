Neeraj Chopra at Times Now Summit: Times Now Summit 2021: will treat Prime Minister Narendra Modi with homemade churma, says Neeraj Chopra





Neeraj Chopra was one of the speakers at Times Now Summit 2021 Highlights Neeraj Chopra and PR Sreejesh were two of the speakers at the Times Now Summit 2021 Speaking at the Times Now summit, Neeraj said he was not focusing on marriage but on the next Olympics. PR Sreejesh recalled how the Indian team’s medal in Tokyo was not an overnight success 2021 will go down as one of the most memorable years in Indian sporting history, as India won its first ever gold in athletics at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics. Star javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra created history by becoming the first Indian athlete to win an athletics medal for India. Chopra was one of the speakers at the Times Now Summit 2021 taking place in New Delhi where he shared his perspective on various topics. Speaking at the Times Now Summit 2021 on Thursday, Neeraj recalled meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a special breakfast at Lok Kalyan Marg after his exploits in Tokyo. Neeraj said he would treat the Indian prime minister with a homemade “churma”. “PM Modi gave me churma. I will treat PM Modi Sir with my house churma to let people know the real recipe for the dish,” Neeraj said speaking to Ankit Tyagi, editor-in-chief of Times Now. Chopra made history at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics by ending India’s wait for a medal in athletics in sporting extravaganza. In his first appearance at the flagship event, Chopra won a gold medal with a throw of 87.58m in the men’s javelin throw final. With this, Neeraj became the first Indian athlete to win a gold medal in athletics at the Summer Games. “I didn’t think I would win the gold medal, but I was confident my throw would be the best. We have to be focused until the last throw because we don’t know which athlete will produce an even better throw. We have to stay focused. until the end of the competition, ”explained Neeraj. When asked if wedding bells are imminent for the gold medalist, Neeraj said he is only focusing on the upcoming Olympics in Paris. “I’m not focusing on marriage but on the Paris Olympics. My goal is to break through the 90m mark,” added Neeraj. The 23-year-old is the second individual Olympic gold medalist in the India after gunman Abhinav Bindra – who won a gold medal in Beijing 2008 in shooting. The Times Now Summit 2021 was inaugurated on Wednesday by Union Home Secretary Amit Shah in the nation’s capital. The theme for this year’s summit is “Celebrate India @ 75. Shape India @ 100”. The summit celebrates 75 years of independence and addresses various issues of the country for the next 25 years.

