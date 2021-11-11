Jokowi and UK Minister discuss COVID-19 carbon and vaccine market trading





I hope that the ASEAN-UK partnership will strengthen our cooperation based on mutual respect and mutual benefit. Jakarta (ANTARA) – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) on Thursday received a courtesy visit from British Foreign Minister Elizabeth Truss at the Merdeka Palace to discuss carbon market cooperation, investment in lithium batteries and COVID-19 vaccines. The discussion on these areas of strategic economic cooperation followed the meeting between President Widodo and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson. “First of all, (we discussed) the cooperation between the London Stock Exchange (LSE) and the Indonesian Stock Exchange (IDX) to establish a carbon market exchange,” Widodo revealed at the Merdeka Palace on Thursday. The second cooperation concerns the mutual investment of Indonesia and the UK in developing cathode production in the UK to meet lithium battery needs in the country and in Europe, he said. . Related news: Engaged in ESG, Pertamina is developing a climate village “Indonesia through the factories here – built from our mutual investment – will provide the necessary precursors,” the president added. The third cooperation concerns vaccines and biotechnology, he said. Indonesia has so far had discussions with the University of Oxford on transferring more students and researchers, he said. The pandemic has taught many lessons on building a hub for vaccines, developing drugs and medical equipment, Widodo said, adding that Indonesia is poised to become a hub for the region. “Please convey these priorities to Prime Minister Johnson. Indonesia will send a team to follow up on this issue immediately, and we certainly commend the UK’s support for Indonesia’s G20 presidency, ”he said. Related news: Pertamina seeks to promote the multiple uses of geothermal energy The Head of State previously congratulated the UK on hosting the COP26 climate change summit in Glasgow, Scotland, on November 1-2, 2021, adding that the meeting with Prime Minister Johnson went well . Speaking to Minister Truss, President Widodo said Indonesia was very happy to support the UK as a dialogue partner of ASEAN (Association of Southeast Asian Nations). “I hope that the ASEAN-UK partnership will strengthen our cooperation based on mutual respect and mutual benefit,” he said. Related news: RI refutes British minister’s incorrect statement on zero deforestation In a statement quoted by the press office of the presidential secretariat, Minister Truss said she saw Indonesia as a key partner for “Global Britain”. It is also the fourth most populous country in the world with 272 million citizens, she noted. According to the Economist Intelligence Unit, Indonesia is expected to five-fold its gross domestic product (GDP) by 532% between 2020 and 2050, she said. Related News: Indonesia Makes Huge Progress in Climate Impact Mitigation (Minister) “Closer ties with Indonesia, as the fourth largest country in the world in terms of population and economic strength now and in the future, will help ensure a prosperous future for the UK and share the results for our people, ”Truss said. During the meeting, the President was accompanied by Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi and Minister Secretary of State Pratikno, while the British Foreign Minister was accompanied by British Ambassador to Indonesia Own Jenkins. Related News: Jokowi’s Big Vision Should Be Realized Through Vocational Education Related news: Prioritizing national interests through strategic role in G20 presidency

